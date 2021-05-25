A crowded Walmart could have been a disastrous scene, but store employees quickly put out fires started by an arsonist who later claimed he was setting fires “for the cause.”
Around 5:30 p.m. May 18, Mesa police arrested a man for setting fires inside the Walmart at 1955 S. Stapley Drive.
Joseph Daniel Carter, 57, has previous convictions for reckless burning and arson.
He told police he was unemployed and homeless.
Police suspect he is mentally impaired and was under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested.
The man had two lighters, matches and $3 in his pockets when police arrested him.
Police say Carter was seen walking into the Walmart and holding a lighter to store merchandise.
“The fire began to spread but store associates put it out using a fire extinguisher,” the arrest report states. “Several employees of Walmart followed the defendant through the store as he went to a clothing section and watched as he lit a clothing rack on fire using a lighter.”
Employees again put out the fast-spreading fire with a fire extinguisher.
“Employees detained (Carter) at the entrance and called the police,” according to the arrest report.
The report states surveillance video also shows Carter lighting merchandise on fire.
After he was arrested, Carter “admitted to setting the fires and stated he did it because he was psychotic and saying it was ‘for the cause.’ The defendant did not elaborate any further and appeared to be under the influence,” the report states.
An estimated 300 people were in the store. “Had employees not reacted quickly the entire store, customers and employees would have been in jeopardy,” the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.