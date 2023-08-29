Main Street ‘road diet’ upsets neighbors

Mesa City Council signed off an agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation Aug. 21 that will allow the state to remove two lanes of traffic from a 5-mile stretch of Main Street between Sossaman and Meridian roads to make way for sidewalks and bike lanes.
The “U.S. 60X” project, as it is called in ADOT documents, also includes the installation of lighting, curbs, gutters, pedestrian ramps, new markings and “traffic signal work,” according to a staff report.
The agreement allows ADOT to work around city of Mesa utilities installed in the roadway and was a preliminary step toward the state putting the project out for bid.
ADOT currently estimates work will begin in early 2024.
“It’s a major project. It’s going to be a great thing for the Mesa area,” Deputy Transportation Director Erik Guderian told the city council before the vote.
The U.S. 60X project area runs adjacent to both county islands and city jurisdiction.
Michael Milligan, a retired Salt River Project lineman who lives near the project area, wondered last week if project planners had “lost their minds” in proposing to reduce lanes on a major arterial.
“It’s called ‘Main’ for a reason,” he said.
Milligan said there’s plenty of space in the 64-foot-wide median to put in “bike lanes, a skating rink, whatever you want,” without eliminating a lane of traffic.
He also expressed some concern the project could be a prelude to extending the light rail down the median.
There’s no mention of light rail in Mesa’s intergovernmental agreement with ADOT nor on ADOT’s U.S. 60X project page.
However, the 2018 design study for the upgrades considered compatibility with a light rail extension in evaluating different street configurations.
The same study also recommended adding back the two travel lanes using median land in the future.
Cathy Dreifort, another resident near the project and the leader of a neighborhood advocacy group, said the neighbors have higher priorities for improving the Main Street corridor than the upgrades in the 60X.
She also shared Milligan’s skepticism about reducing lanes.
“As our population continues to grow, it seems we should be expanding our roadways, not contracting them,” she said.
This stretch of Main Street, also known as Apache Trail east of 80th street, is the final section of the Old US 60 Highway still on the Arizona State Highway System, according to ADOT documents.
At one time, four U.S. Highways converged on the roadway, which was built in 1932, making it significant for the development of Mesa and the rest of the state.
Today, many historic roadside hotels, including the closed Buckhorn Baths, still line the road where it runs through Mesa and adjacent communities.
In 1991, ADOT completed construction of the Superstition Freeway from Tempe to Apache Junction, which shifted the alignment of U.S. 60 to the south.
Today, the 5-mile U.S. 60X section of the old U.S. 60 in many ways still reflects its original design as “a rural highway,” according to an ADOT report.
In a photo from 1966 included in the report, Main Street between Sossaman and Meridian doesn’t look much different from today’s road.
The shoulder is a mix of unmarked pavement and dirt, often weedy and overgrown.
With car’s sometimes using the shoulders for parking, the side of the road is not inviting for bikes or pedestrians and presents challenges for people using mobility devices like electric scooters.
The section of Main Street also has features that create challenges for cars, such as a lack of turning lanes.
According to a 2018 project study, Main Street from Sossaman to Meridian roads, “has been cited by numerous reports as a high crash corridor that requires operational and infrastructure improvements to meet the safety, access, mobility and multimodal needs of the corridor.”
To install the sidewalk, curbs and bike lane, ADOT proposes to remove one of the three travel lanes in each direction of Main Street, leaving U.S. 60X with two car lanes on each side of the median.
Proposals to remove car lanes from streets, known colloquially as “road diets,” have sometimes generated controversy throughout the Valley.
Earlier this year in Scottsdale, a plan to replace car lanes with bike lanes on 68th Street between Thomas and Indian School roads unleashed a flood of comments in opposition from Scottsdale residents.
In Mesa, there were no comments from the community before the council signed off on the intergovernmental agreement to move forward with the U.S. 60X.
ADOT’s 2018 project study included public outreach, as well as traffic analyses of current and future demand.
Dreifort, who lives near the Twin Knolls rock formation near Main and Sossaman, told the Tribune that residents here see bigger issues with the corridor than pedestrian mobility.
“The road itself is like a washboard, so repaving it would be grand,” Dreifort said. “However, especially on the west portion of the project, to reduce the number of lanes and to add sidewalks and a bike lane does not seem to be a good utilization of funds.”
Dreifort said a higher priority for the community along this part of the Main Street corridor is removing blight and attracting commercial development that residents feel better matches the neighborhood and historic significance of the roadway.
“The majority of businesses along this section of road are car repair, tire sales, trailer sales, RV sales and car sales,” she said.
“I would think the point of having sidewalks would be to make it easier for individuals to walk to a favorite store or grouping of stores or shopping area. There are no such commercial ventures in our immediate area.”
Dreifort and neighbors are currently lobbying the county to shut down 85th Place, a dirt road that intersects Main Street that they say produces unhealthy dust and attracts illegal dumping.
They also believe a metal recycling business fronting Main Street is operating on land zoned commercial without the appropriate permits from the county.
Twin Knolls residents have also been engaged in a long campaign to push the county and owners of vacant property to do more to prevent illegal camping and dumping on the Twin Knolls geologic formation.
Regarding the Main Street upgrades planned by ADOT, Dreifort said, “Bottom line: fix the road; forget the sidewalks and bike lane.”
Under its agreement with ADOT, the city will review design documents prior to the start of construction.
The 2018 U.S. 60X study estimated a $15 million cost for the project; documents accompanying Mesa’s agreement with ADOT did not include a new cost estimate.
