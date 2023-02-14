A battle is brewing over the proposed demolition of the Kiva Lodge on Main Street in downtown Mesa to make way for 90 affordable rental apartments.
The proposal pits the city’s desire for affordable housing against its desire to use historic buildings for “placemaking” to help Mesa maintain a distinctive and attractive look among Valley cities.
Just last week, city staff unveiled plans to invest $4.4 million in federal grants toward restoring the historic facades of downtown storefronts.
It’s far from clear whether preservation advocates will be able to prevail on the current property owner to preserve any part of Kiva Lodge, which sits to the west of downtown near Main Street and Country Club Drive.
The 1930s-era Kiva Lodge is one of oldest surviving motor lodges in the state, older than the famous Buckhorn Baths inn and spa, and the Kiva boasts a surviving mid-century neon sign, the head of a Plains Indian man wearing a headdress.
It’s part of Mesa’s roadside history, when Main Street was the meeting place for three interstate highways, including a coast-to-coast highway, and Western Americana captured the national imagination.
The neon sign is often photographed, and an image of the sign by Carol Highsmith is included in a photo collection preserved by the Library of Congress
Besides providing stays for cross-country travelers, Kiva Lodge also sold curios and Native American-themed goods.
Mesa Preservation Foundation President Vic Linoff says there is some documentation that the original owners, Dick and Gladys Frank, claimed Apache ancestry.
Before it was sold in 2020, the hotel had declined from its golden days.
The Kiva was one of six motels on Main Street caught up in human-smuggling charges related to illegal immigration in 2005 following a nine-month federal investigation, according to a Tribune report.
“There was drug activity and lots of unfavorable things” in the motel’s recent history, Linoff told the Historic Preservation Board last week, but the site is still loaded with historic value.
In 2020, the for-profit development arm of Chicanos Por La Causa purchased the hotel and adjacent properties with a plan to build 90 affordable housing units and a women’s business center.
The Kiva Lodge makes up about 17% of the overall project site.
CPLC is a nonprofit which aims to promote social equity and opportunity for underprivileged populations of all ethnicities.
It also has “mission-driven for-profit” affiliates, including La Causa Construction, which is developing the affordable housing project on Main Street.
In documents submitted to the city last year, CPLC said its funding mechanism for the Main Street apartments will be federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
Ben Graff, an attorney for CPLC appeared before the Mesa Board of Historic Preservation in December amid increasing questions about the demolition of the Kiva and encouragement from city staff in September to coordinate with the board due to the Kiva’s “historic significance to the Main Street corridor and City of Mesa.”
Graff told the Historic Preservation Board that CPLC plans to donate Kiva’s historic neon sign for off-site preservation.
But CPLC needs to demolish all of the existing structures to make way for its affordable housing project, which calls for two three-story apartment blocks paralleling Main Street.
He said the group’s affordable housing plan doesn’t “pencil out” if there’s a preservation component to the project.
Asked by board members if it would be possible to save any part of the historic buildings, such as the office, and repurpose them in the new development, Graff said no.
He also resisted the idea of incorporating design features of the historic lodge into the new building, saying Valley cities, including Mesa, expect “bright, open architecture,” rather than the Pueblo style of many historic buildings.
CPLC supports memorializing the Kiva Lodge on site with photographs or other documentation.
In defense of its plans to demolish the structures, Graff said CPLC was told by the State Historic Preservation Office two years ago that the Kiva Lodge buildings weren’t eligible for historic status when the group reached out before finalizing its purchase.
CPLC would not have purchased the property otherwise, he said.
In September of last year, however, the city informed CPLC that SHPO had changed course and issued a new determination that the buildings are eligible for National Register for Historic status, Graff said.
CPLC disagrees with SHPO’s revised opinion and plans to press on with demolition.
There have been “numerous non-historic additions” to the motel over years, Graff said, and the buildings are in “abhorrent condition.”
“The proper due diligence was done. The proper authorities provided confirmation that it could be demolished,” he said.
In public comments following Graff’s presentation, Linoff, who has been prominent in efforts to preserve Mesa’s neon signs and other historic features, disputed some of CPLC’s characterizations of the situation.
He praised CPLC for its “extraordinary” community development work and lamented that the group was probably given “faulty information” early on, but he was “disappointed” it did not make an effort to communicate with local history groups before acting.
Regarding the lodge’s current condition, Linoff pointed out that the complex operated as a working hotel until it was purchased by CPLC.
And he pointed out that some of the “modernizations” done on the buildings were made in the 1960s – so it’s still historic.
Linoff also questioned the economic necessity of tearing down all the buildings, and he believes the city would work with the developer to reach its goals while still preserving a portion of the historic structures.
“If 90 (units) is the magic number, the city would not have an objection to an additional story of buildings to make up for what would be lost where the Kivas sits,” Linoff said.
Historic Preservation Board members appeared sympathetic to Linoff’s case for preservation, seeming to favor something more preserved on site than a photograph or plaque.
At the most recent meeting in February, city staff heard a longer presentation on the site’s history, and the board plans to talk more about the project at its next hearing.
The Historic Preservation Board does not have legal authority over CPLC’s development plans, but the board issues recommendations to the city council, which does.
CPLC will need City Council to sign off on a rezone or council use permit in order to put in the density of housing it seeks in the current General Commercial zoning of the property.
The nonprofit may face a tougher battle if the local historic preservation community is dead-set against the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.