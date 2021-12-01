While the holidays are a time for joy, they also bring sorrow for people who have lost loved ones– particularly since the last holiday season.
Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery at 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, is hosting a special event that gives people a chance to both celebrate this time of year and remember those deceased loved ones.
Between 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Mountain View’s “Lights of Love” event offers people a chance to drive through the cemetery grounds, see a dazzling light show and a live Nativity scene and listen to the Dickens’ Carolers – and place a paper heart with a deceased loved one’s name on it and have a candle burn all night in their honor.
“Our hope this year is to uplift the hearts of those who have experienced the loss of a loved one,” Mountain View’s website states. People are asked to RSVP to Mountain View spokeswoman Hilary Samples at 480-832-2850 by Wednesday, Dec. 1, just to ensure that enough cookies and hot chocolate are ordered, though failure to do that won’t bar anyone from the event.
While Mountain View has held a night of remembrance during the holidays for decades, the Lights of Love has only been in place for a couple of years.
And it has drawn hundreds of people, said Samples, who expects even more this year because of relaxed COVID-related concerns.
“People want to go out and enjoy themselves,” Samples said, adding that while people will be asked to remain in their vehicles as they enjoy the lights, get cookies and hot chocolate and give an attendant a paper heart for a candle to be lit in the loved one’s name. However, people will be allowed to park outside the cemetery and walk the grounds.
Samples said live animals for the Nativity scene are being provided by Carter’s Farm. “We’ll have a camel, some sheep and some other animals,” she said, adding that this will further enrich a memorable evening.
Overall, Samples said, the evening aims to provide solace to those who feel the loss of a loved one especially hard this time of year. She said oftentimes, “this is the only service they have” to commemorate their loved one and that she hopes it will bring comfort to them.
