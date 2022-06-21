People seeking a new podcast to listen to on a road trip or while working around the house, can tune into a Mesa-centric show that launched its first three episodes in early June called “For the Love of Mesa."
Visit Mesa, the official destination marketing organization for the city, created the podcast. Local screenwriter and Citrus Valley Playhouse creator Brian Nissen hosts and produces the show.
As a creator of Citrus Valley Playhouse, which is a variety show styled after old-time radio, Nissen is in his element interviewing entrepreneurs and other everyday Mesans doing extraordinary things.
“I love the podcast medium because it has the intimacy of radio,” Nissen said. “It does that thing that radio does where people get to listen in on a conversation … People get to go places and be a fly on the wall.”
Nissen has worked on two podcasts before, most recently the It’s Always Cool in Mesa podcast released in 2021 and created with Mayor John Giles.
Visit Mesa’s Chief Communications and Content Officer Michelle Streeter said Nissen and Giles’ “Always Cool in Mesa” podcast was an inspiration for Visit Mesa’s own show.
Podcasts are also a growing trend for destination marketing organizations across the country looking for effective ways to tell stories about their spot in the world.
“Podcasts are popular,” Streeter said. “People seek travel information from all sorts of sources. … I listen to podcasts about destinations. … The rich storytelling (of podcasts) is really what makes this so interesting to explore for Visit Mesa.”
The tagline of the podcast is “The show where you get to meet our makers,” and Streeter said she hopes the podcast gives both locals and visitors insight into what’s happening in Mesa.
In Episode 1, Nissen interviews the creators of Bell Bank Park sports complex. Episode 2 highlights the craft beer scene in downtown Mesa and features Visit Mesa President Mark Garcia and Alexander Philips, director of sales and marketing for Grand Canyon Brewery.
A future episode will explore the Arizona Fresh Foodie Trail, an initiative that highlights local growers and food businesses that use local ingredients.
Mesa has 10 agritourism destinations on the trail, but Streeter said she meets a lot of locals who haven’t heard of the marketing initiative. That’s part of the reason for the podcast, she said, to help locals see the town from a visitor’s perspective.
Many residents may not know that Mesa is the first Autism Certified City in the world, with workers at hotels and attractions trained to understand the needs of families traveling with children diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder.
In Episode three, Nissen speaks with Armani Williams, the first openly diagnosed Nascar driver on the autism spectrum, about what the designation means for people with autism.
Visit Mesa plans the podcast as a long-term endeavor.
When Visit Mesa Brand Ambassador Sabrina Custer joined Visit Mesa in January, she said one of her first projects was to set up a podcast studio in the basement of the One MacDonald Center on Main Street, where Visit Mesa is located, complete with sound-proofing panels and high-quality microphone.
Custer, who has a degree in digital media production, serves as the audio engineer and scheduler for the show.
“We are showcasing normal everyday people who are doing extraordinary things,” Custer said, “and showing that a normal everyday community member can do something extraordinary and be a part of something extraordinary.”
Custer said she hopes the podcast helps Mesans connect and find collaborators.
When Nissen interviews Mesa “makers,” he said he focuses on finding the stories.
“To make every episode work, it’s all about finding the moment when things are in doubt. Where is the point where things almost didn’t happen?” Nissen said. “I always find that personally inspiring.”
Though the show has only been out a short time, Nissen said he’s gotten positive feedback. “My wife listens to it, she goes, ‘Man, you almost get the impression that Mesa’s a really cool place to live,’” Nissen laughed, “and then she wants to go see these places.”
The first three episodes are now available on major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Streeter said the next three episodes will drop at the end of June. More info is available at VisitMesa.com.
