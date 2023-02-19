A contentious 222-unit apartment building proposed for northwest Mesa’s Lehi community cleared a final hurdle as Mesa City Council approved a rezone request during a Feb. 13 hearing.
The hearing on the project at the Red Mountain Loop 202 Freeway and McDowell Road was deflating for Lehi residents, many of whom started leaving Council Chambers before it wrapped up and discouraged by the lack of opposition on the council.
By the time council members voted unanimously to approve plans for Homestead at Lehi apartments, recently rechristened Sweetwater, about half of the opponents in the audience had left.
Marilyn Crosby, president of the Lehi Community Improvement Association, which has opposed the project for a year-and-a-half, said residents felt “disenfranchised” by the sense that the outcome was predetermined going into the hearing.
Sweetwater is planned for an agriculture-oriented part of the city that is particularly sensitive to development.
Last week’s approval pointed to Council’s determination to grow Mesa’s available workforce housing even when it generates blowback.
Housing was cited by council members as one reason for supporting the project.
“These apartments are for skilled workforce or young professionals that Mesa needs to continue to attract economic development jobs in our city,” Councilman Mark Freeman said during an emotional reading of remarks.
“This housing is for young families, our sons and daughters, grandparents, parents who want to stay in the area that cannot afford a $600,000-plus house.”
The approval also suggested that by adding community benefits that align with council priorities, developers might have smoother sailing through the city approval process.
In the case of Sweetwater, the developer is donating a small portion of the site for a trailhead and promised to improve the canal trail and pedestrian underpass on the southern side of the property.
Two council members appreciated that the Park-n-Ride bus stop on the opposite side of the 202 could be accessed on foot from the apartments via Gilbert Road.
Council’s final vote rezoned the 9-acre site from low-density single family to multifamily zoning up to 30 units per acre, clearing the way for a three-story apartment building.
The rezone took the property from a maximum of nine units allowed to a 280-unit maximum.
The vote also eliminated a Historic Landmark Overlay on part of the site, which was formerly the Crismon Homestead.
The Crismon family put the overlay in place during the planning phase of the Loop 202 to help protect the historic buildings from destruction.
Mesa’s Historic Preservation Board recommended removing the designation in 2021 due to the loss of historic structures on the site in a 2007 fire.
Many council members agreed with the developer’s claim that the Crismon Homestead site, now a bare dirt bowl between the 202 and Salt River Project canals, simply makes sense for dense housing because it is adjacent to the freeway.
Lehi residents were not unanimously opposed to Sweetwater, with some preferring the apartments to the vacant lot.
But the comments submitted before last week’s hearing were overwhelmingly against it – 49 opposed to six in favor, the mayor reported.
Numerous apartment projects have generated controversy in Mesa, but Sweetwater seemed to touch a nerve in a part of town where livestock still roam the streets and histories run deep.
Latter-day Saint pioneers first crossed the Salt River from Utah and settled Lehi in 1877, and Lehi was not incorporated into Mesa until 1970.
Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury noted the neighborhood’s distinctive character, remarking that she thought Lehi was a separate town while growing up in Mesa – prompting one Lehi resident to whisper, “It really should be.”
Members of the public who spoke out against the apartments during public comments said they were not against developing the site, but wanted a project that fit better with the surrounding community’s character – such as a plant nursery or a subdivision of horse properties.
Crosby pointed out that Mesa’s General Plan references “neighborhood character” 229 times, and “sense of place” 32 times.
The Sweetwater apartments would dilute Lehi’s neighborhood character, she and others argued.
One resident thought the project was an ignoble end to the circuitous history of the site over the years.
She reminded council that the Loop 202 was rerouted to protect the historic homes on site and at that one time the city owned the land and had plans to turn it into a park.
“Finally, it comes down to apartments,” she complained. “It does nothing to speak to Mesa’s history.”
A lawyer for the developers for Sweetwater countered that the apartment project would contribute to the character of Lehi by beautifying the canal trail near the project and get rid of an eyesore that attracts illegal dumping.
“If you experienced this property right now today, you will see trash and debris and Thirst Buster cups and some drug paraphernalia,” said Attorney Adam Baugh, representing Sweetwater Companies. “It’s not an area that’s inviting to anybody to walk, to jog, to ride a horse.”
Staff from Mesa’s Transportation Department told council that McDowell Road at this intersection is only at a third of its capacity of daily car trips.
They estimated the Sweetwater apartments would increase the current level of daily trips by 2,000 trips, or 18% of current usage, which they claimed is still well below max capacity.
Developers have pointed out that the entrance to the apartment complex would be directly across McDowell Road from the 202 ramp, which they predicted would absorb much of the traffic.
The trail improvements included in the project seemed to carry a lot of weight with Mayor John Giles, who said he is “pretty sure” he lives “closer to the project than anybody who has spoken,” and has been a proponent of enhancing Mesa’s trail infrastructure.
“The improvements associated with this apartment complex are going to allow for the folks who live in my neighborhood in the south of this property to access that pedestrian underpass in a safe way for the first time,” he said.
“The people of Mesa … utilize that wonderful canal that goes from McDowell uninterrupted all the way up to the Granite Reef diversion dam,” Giles said.
“It’s a very unique and wonderful trail, 6 miles, where you can hike or bike or ride a horse and you won’t interact with any vehicular traffic.”
Giles said he was committed to “keeping Lehi, Lehi,” but he doesn’t believe the parcel of land in question is worth preserving.
“I assure you that if we thought this was Lehi, we would fall on our swords to protect it,” he said. “I honestly can tell you that this is not Lehi. This is a remnant piece that was created as a result of the freeway … that is in desperate need of rehabilitation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.