Arizona won’t be shutting down businesses that refuse to serve people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 – at least not yet.
A measure to make that a law faltered Thursday as Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, sided with all the Senate Democrats to quash HB 2190. It would have made it a crime to turn away those who do not provide proof they are protected and even allowed them to be shut down for 30 days.
But Thursday’s vote may not be the last word.
Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, who has championed the measure, said he is looking for some way to resurrect the proposal and get the necessary votes.
He’s unlikely to get it from Shope, whose family owns a grocery store.
Shope said he was willing to go along with the part of the what Roberts proposed to prohibit state and local governments from being able to deny services to those who do not produce proof of vaccination.
But this, he said, goes too far.
“I believe in private property rights,’’ Shope said. “I believe in the rights of the sole proprietor, the barber who may be immunocompromised who cannot get a vaccine who would just want to put a sign up in the front of their shop.’’
But Roberts believes that one or more of the Senate Democrats, all of whom voted against the measure on Thursday, perhaps could be convinced to see this as a matter of individual civil rights.
He noted that even the American Civil Liberties Union has expressed concerns about a “vaccine passport’’ that people might be forced to show.
The defeat of the measure led to some sharp rhetoric by supporters.
“Any time that you have to go into a business and the business can say, ‘Let me see your passport, show me what you’ve done, show me you’ve injected something in your arm,’ that is not proper,’’ said Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista.
Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, R-Sierra Vista, compared the idea of having papers proving vaccination to time he spent in the former Soviet Union in the 1970s when he was forced not only to show his papers on checking into hotels but actually had to surrender them.
Meanwhile starting tomorrow, May 24, masks will no longer be required at Mesa’s city facilities, including arts and culture institutions, libraries and recreation centers.
The move came days after the Centers for Disease Control revised its COVID-19 mitigation policies, stating those who are vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors.
“The easing of these restrictions is a very cautious but positive step in the city of Mesa as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline and more people get vaccinated,” Mayor John Giles said. “We urge residents and visitors in the city to keep taking precautions, including getting vaccinated, to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them.”
City government offices remain closed to the public. This includes Mesa City Plaza and Mesa City Council Chambers.
Masks are still mandatory for public transportation, per federal regulations.
According to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, 50.3 percent of eligible individuals in the City of Mesa have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I appreciate the patience and intentional actions taken by our residents to get us back to normal,” Giles added, in announcing the change at the May 17 Mesa City Council meeting.
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department is continuing its vaccination efforts, which now includes immunizations for adolescents ages 12 and older.
For more information, visit mesaaz.gov.
According to the county, Mesa remains at “substantial community transmission” levels of COVID-19 spread, with 75 cases per 100,000; this was a drop from 88 cases per 100,000 the previous week. The substantial range is 50 to 99 cases per 100,000, with 10 to 49 cases per 100,000 considered “moderate community transmission.”
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says 40 percent of all county residents and 50 percent of county residents 15 years and older have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 80 percent of county residents 65 and older – who are at the highest risk of severe consequences from COVID-19 – have been vaccinated.
