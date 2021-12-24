For most people, the holiday season is a joyous opportunity to spend time with loved ones, give thanks for friends and family and make plans for the year ahead. But for children in the foster care system, the holidays often are anything but joyous.
“It can be an extremely difficult time of year for kids to be in foster care,” said Mike Faust, director, Arizona Department of Child Safety.
That’s why employees from 12 Larry H. Miller Dealerships locations, including Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa and Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa, worked together to purchase holiday gifts for children in Arizona’s foster care system.
“Many children in our community will be spending the holidays in foster care, and while this means that they’re somewhere safe, the situation is still very difficult for them,” said Jim Crutcher, general manager at Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa. “We want to make the holidays a little brighter for children in foster care by rallying all of our dealerships and the community to fulfill their holiday wish lists.”
Christmas trees were set up in the dealerships’ showrooms, each one decorated with heart tags listing foster children’s holiday wishes. Employees, along with members of the community, took tags from the trees and purchased gifts for the kids, from bicycles and scooters to clothing, toys and shoes.
Employees delivered the gifts on Dec. 13 to DCS offices statewide for distribution to Arizona foster children. All told, the dealerships granted the holiday wishes of more than 500 kids, with the donation valued at more than $50,000.
“Partnerships like this one will make the holidays so much happier for kids in care,” said Rayetta Sanchez, community liaison, Arizona Department of Child Safety. “It’s impossible to overstate our gratitude to Larry H. Miller Dealerships for bringing joy to Arizona’s most vulnerable children.”
“Larry H. Miller Dealerships has a strong legacy of giving back to communities where it does business,” said Crutcher. “This holiday cause is a natural fit for us, as our company culture is all about giving back and enriching lives in our community, especially the lives of children.”
The effort was part of the Arizona Department of Child Safety’s annual Giving Tree program, which will serve roughly 3,500 children in foster care this holiday season.
There are nearly 14,000 children in Arizona’s foster care system. Calls to Arizona Department of Child Safety’s abuse and neglect hotline have spiked 25 percent in the last six months, yet the number of licensed foster homes is at a record low.
“We’re working urgently to recruit more foster care providers to bring safety and stability for Arizona’s most vulnerable children,” said Faust.
Kids enter foster care through no fault of their own, but because their biological parents or legal guardians are unable to care for them safely. The purpose of a foster home is to provide a loving place for children to learn and grow while their parents do the work that’s needed to create a safe home environment.
“All children need a safe place to celebrate the holidays, adults who will ask about their school day, and a secure and loving home where they can rest easy at night,” said Sanchez.
For children who are unable to reunite with their parents, DCS works to connect them with loving, adoptive families.
For more information about Larry H. Miller Dealerships, visit lhmauto.com. To learn more about foster care, call 877-543-7633 or visit azdcs.gov/foster.
