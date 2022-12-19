Much has gone right for the redevelopment of downtown Mesa in 2022, but a critical part of its hoped-for renaissance appears in danger of going back to the drawing board.
The 27 acres of vacant land at Mesa and University Drives were once a neighborhood of 63 homes acquired by the city starting in the 1990s and leveled at a taxpayer cost of $6 million, in part through eminent domain.
Acquired decades ago under the banner of economic revitalization, numerous projects planned for the site have failed.
Now, the latest proposal, a high-density mixed use development, is in danger of heading to the scrap heap.
In a Nov. 16 meeting of the Downtown Mesa Association’s Board of Directors, Mesa’s Downtown Transformation Manager Jeff McVay told the board in response to a question about Transform 17 that the current plans with developer Miravista Holdings for the site are in jeopardy.
“We have a very high level meeting with the developer and the city manager next week,” McVay said. “The outcome of that meeting is likely not to be a continuation of this project, but that is yet to be determined.”
“We are preparing for the worst and getting ready for what we do next, as our next ideas,” he continued. “If it does become available again, we’ll likely go back out with a (Request for Proposals) again.”
McVay and Miravista Holdings declined to comment on the results of that November meeting, but a spokesman for the city said, “Following that meeting, it was determined that negotiations would continue in good faith to find a viable solution for both the city and developer.”
He said McVay has met twice with the developer since the board meeting.
An exclusive dealings agreement between the city and Miravista expired in August, and there has not been progress on the rezoning process for the first phase of the project, which was supposed to commence over the summer.
In March, McVay and company representatives unveiled designs for dense mixed-use development built in phases.
The designs included a high-rise apartment up to eight stories, with retail, office space, “linear parks” and commercial space for a grocery store much requested by downtown residents.
Planning and Zoning Board members briefed on the plans in April praised the density of the project, which they said befitted an urban city center.
Miravista previously worked with the city on the Sycamore Station development, a project with multifamily residential near light rail that is currently under construction.
City council members had high hopes that Miravista’s Transform 17 plan was the revitalization project that would finally break ground.
City Manager Chris Brady noted last spring that this was the third plan he’s seen for the site during his tenure.
Miravista’s master plan for Transform 17 included several phases as a hedge against financial headwinds, which have felled previous sites.
The hope was to get at least a first phase done, so even if an owner ran into financial hardships, there would be some meaningful development on the sites after multiple decades.
“I have been sitting in this room talking about this piece of property since the 1990s,” Mayor John Giles said. “I’m very anxious to see a shovel go in the ground.”
It’s not clear what is stalling the current project.
According to the terms of a memorandum of understanding between the city and Miravista, the developer intended to cover all preliminary expenses and much of the first phase of construction “using its own capital sources.”
For amenities requested by the city, including for-sale townhomes, Miravista intended to use “conventional channels” of finance.
Borrowers have been buffeted by the federal government’s incremental increases in interest rates over the past year, which have significantly raised the costs of borrowing.
In addition, supply shortages and inflation have hammered construction projects across the East Valley, driving up costs from estimates made as early as a year ago.
The long vacancy of the Transform 17 parcel is frustrating to many in part because of the hurt caused for some by its acquisition, which displaced mostly Hispanic residents, local historian Vic Linoff said.
The neighborhood that used to sit on the 27 acres “was kind of an extension of the Washington-Escobedo neighborhood, which was established just outside the city limits,” he said.
“Over time, Site 17 became the home to primarily Hispanic families. … Mesa, just like every city in the Valley at one time, was essentially a segregated town, and the workforce essentially lived outside the city.”
When the Planning and Zoning Board received an overview of Miravista’s plan this spring, two board members emphasized that whatever Mesa does with the site, the city needs to be especially sensitive about listening to the concerns and desires of the surrounding community due to its history.
“There’s still a lot of hurt in some of our communities, particularly some of our communities of color, about how some of those properties were acquired,” former P&Z Vice Chair Deanna Villanueva-Saucedo said during discussions in the spring.
She and others told developers and city staff that references to the history of the parcel should be included in the final designs.
