Assistant Manager John Pombier boasted last week at a Mesa City Council study session about the level of care given to one segment of the population.
“You will be impressed,” he promised, “with the level of care we give to our inmates.”
Pombier was referring to “customers” who stay in the Mesa jail system.
He even displayed a comment card from a “guest” of the city, who stated, “I’ve been good, staying out of trouble and liked by most staff and inmates.”
Pombier stressed that in working with a private jail provider, “We stress ‘The Three C’s of Incarceration.’ The first one is care ... The second one is cost. The last part, believe it or not, is compatibility.”
The presentation only touched on the first and second parts, focusing on savings.
Pombier did not mention a $56 million settlement paid by CoreCivic, a national company that operates a jail for Mesa.
The settlement was announced the morning of April 19, the same day Pombier asked for renewal of the CoreCivic contract with the city of Mesa.
After Pombier’s pitch, Council approved renewing a private jail service contract with CoreCivic, which “provides jailing services of misdemeanor offenders including booking, transportation and maintenance and operations of temporary housing.”
The city will pay CoreCivic a daily rate per inmate plus $35,000 monthly for transportation to and from a jail in Florence.
Although there is no annual fee, Pombier provided Council with a budgeted cost of $3.6 million annually for CoreCivic.
Pombier insisted that this is far cheaper than using the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jails for Mesa misdemeanor cases.
“In 2019, the switch to CoreCivic
from MCSO yielded a net savings of $1.4 million” with a total savings since 2017 of $4.5 million, according to the prison presentation.
But the number of inmates has fallen drastically, from 800 per month in 2015 to 348 per month last year. Of the total number last year, 240 per month were taken to CoreCivic, with significant drops April through September likely related to the pandemic.
So far in 2021, an average of 167 people per month have spent the night at the Florence jail.
The average involuntary guest at Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex has a stay of a week to 10 days.
That, Pombier said, is shorter than the average time at MCSO jails, “because we can bring them back much more quickly” to see a Mesa city judge.
According to the national company’s mission statement, “CoreCivic is committed to providing high quality, compassionate treatment to all those in our care.
“Under CoreCivic Safety we operate safe facilities that provide education and effective reentry programming to help individuals make positive changes so they can return to the community successfully.”
But, according to an Associated Press story the same day Mesa City Council voted to renew the contract, the private jail provider might be guilty of exaggeration.
“CoreCivic says it will pay $56 million to settle a lawsuit by shareholders who accused the private prison operator of inflating its stock prices by misrepresenting the quality and value of its services,” according to the AP.
The suit argued CoreCivic “ran unsafe, low-quality prisons that caused multiple deaths and did not save money.”
CoreCivic had tried to have the case dismissed, but U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger declined.
In earlier rulings, she cited internal communications showing that CoreCivic executives knew of serious problems with at least some of their facilities and were privately concerned about losing contracts, according to the AP story.
The Tribune asked Pombier and members of Council if they knew about this story before his presentation. At press time, he had not answered.
Mayor John Giles said he was unaware of the suit until the Tribune brought it to his attention after he had voted for the renewal of the private jail contract.
"This is a financial issue between the company and its shareholders. We do not believe it will have any impact on their services to the City of Mesa," Giles told the Tribune in an email.
Randy Policar, a city spokesman, added that council members "were not aware of the AP story" before they voted and that they "echo the Mayor's statement."
On June 1, 2017, Mesa signed a three-year contract with CoreCivic, with an option for a two-year extension.
All offenders are booked into a Mesa holding jail, with misdemeanors held until Mesa Municipal Court arraignments at the Florence private jail.
Pombier’s presentation noted the private jail offers multiple voluntary inmate programs, including: resume building, application/job interview training, work program, active listening/effective communication, poetry and art contests, Bible study, notarized legal documents and anger management.
Several council members praised the private jail, noting they were “just visiting.”
“I’ve been down to the facility in Florence and I’m really impressed,” Councilman Mark Freeman said.
“What I really appreciate is the whole package they can provide for the inmate … The things people need, even though you’re an inmate — to provide some level of society back in your life,” he added
Mesa Police Department Commander Jeff Cutler called the private prison “a great success … The courts are very pleased with their response rates and how the inmates are treated.”
