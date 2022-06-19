The moment Nick Strom and his wife, Alison, found out they were having quadruplets, the Gilbert couple knew that their life would change forever.
Though they had always wanted four children, they never anticipated having them all at once or foresaw the challenges and joys that would come with raising them.
When Nick saw all four of his children — Jack, May, Declan and Charlotte — together in the Nursery Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, it finally hit him: he suddenly was a father of two boys and two girls.
“I remember being like, ‘Oh my God, I have four kids… I’m responsible for these four little people,’” he recalled, adding that he felt a combination of relief, excitement and nerves at the time.
That December 2016, the Strom babies popped out one after the other, the oldest only four minutes older than the youngest.
While the delivery was fast, Alison’s pregnancy wasn’t so simple.
When the Stroms discovered they were going to be parents of multiples, they were living in Chicago. There, physicians gave them a grim forecast: They were unsure if all four babies would make it, and even if they did, predicted that the babies were likely to be born with debilitating health complications.
After further researching specialists in high order multiple gestations, the Stroms learned of renowned perinatologist, Dr. John Elliott. At 20 weeks, the two decided to temporarily relocate to Arizona to work with Elliott, who would end up saving the pregnancy twice and delivered all four babies healthy.
Of the more than 3.6 million births recorded in the United States in 2020, only 108 were quadruplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This means that very few doctors are specialized in the successful delivery of quadruplets.
Elliott, however, has delivered more than 2,000 sets of twins, 700 sets of triplets, 100 sets of quadruplets, and 20 sets of quintuplets. This made the decision to travel to Phoenix to be placed under Elliott’s care an easy one.
Since their birth, life with quadruplets has been an adventure, the Stroms said.
“I remember telling people, ‘my wife is pregnant with quadruplets,’ and their mouths would drop,” Nick said. “People would tell me, ‘you’re going to need so much help when they’re born.’”
Nick and Alison found this to be completely true, as going from zero to four kids really does take a village.
“People came out of the woodwork to help us,” said Alison, who reached out to St. Joseph’s when she read a Gilbert Sun News story two months ago about another Gilbert couple who had just given birth to quadruplets with an offer to help.
From helping with diapers, formula and more, friends, family and neighbors of the Stroms came together to help with the babies.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Nick said. “Being a parent really opens your eyes. Going from zero to four kids all at once was an intense experience.”
After falling in love with Arizona, the Stroms decided to permanently move to Gilbert in July 2020.
Now, the quadruplets are 5 years old and have recently graduated from preschool.
Looking back on how they’ve survived the past five years, the Stroms credit their success with accepting help, implementing routines, doing sleep training, and giving their children timers to teach them how to share.
“You’re going to need help, so embrace the help people offer,” Alison would advise expecting parents of multiples.
“Parenting is a humbling experience because you can’t do it all by yourself,” Nick added. “Don’t be too proud to not accept help. That help goes a long way.”
Watching their kids develop their own personalities, become best friends and simply play together are Nick and Alison’s favorite parts about being parents. They can’t wait to see how their love for them grows and how their children will change over time.
“It keeps getting better and better,” Alison said.
