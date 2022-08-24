In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting.
Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
The Bureau of Reclamation in June demanded the deep cuts to bolster the amount of water in Lakes Powell and Mead, which have been dropping faster than predicted in recent years amid long-term drought and warming climate.
About a third of Arizona’s annual water supplies come from those reservoirs.
There was hope that the states, faced with the increasingly realistic threat of dead pool conditions on the Colorado and loss of hydropower production, would come together and deliver a deal.
But those hopes were dashed early last week as states started to point fingers when the deadline passed.
Arizona’s delegation of negotiators said in a statement that “Arizona and Nevada put forward an aggressive proposal that would achieve 2 (million acre-feet) of reductions among the Lower Basin and Mexico in 2023 and beyond. That proposal was rejected.”
The high-level fighting between states means that Mesa may be waiting several more months to find out exactly how much of its Colorado River water allocation is going to be tied up in conservation next year to shore up the reservoirs.
Mesa’s water portfolio currently consists of about 55% Colorado River water, so hits to that part of its supply are significant.
A release from the Arizona Municipal Water Users’ Association, of which Mesa is a member, highlighted the challenge for cities heading into what could be months of arguing and potentially litigation over how much each state must give up.
The immediate problem for Arizona cities is not water supply, the group said, but the “unpredictability” of how much Colorado River water will be available next year and beyond, making planning difficult.
“Municipal water providers face operational challenges with their treatment plants and delivery systems without knowing how significant a cutback will be required from their Colorado River water supply,” the AMWUA stated.
“These challenges include determining how to move their other water supplies – groundwater and Salt and Verde River water – to ensure the reliability of their systems. These adjustments require time for planning, stretching their existing workforce, and a significant amount of money from already set budgets for 2023.”
District 6 Council member Kevin Thompson, who represents Mesa on AMWUA’s board of directors, did not respond to a request for comment in the wake of last week’s water news.
Mesa officials put on a brave face after the news of the states’ failure, saying the city would remain in Stage One of its water shortage plan for now.
The city also noted its success in conserving water, saying that the Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department had cut its water use by 14% since the city enacted its water shortage plan in May.
City officials also encouraged residents to consider ways to conserve water.
Mesa’s top water official assured residents that the city’s water infrastructure could adjust to cuts in Colorado River water next year – whatever they end up being.
“We’ve strengthened the reliability of our diverse water portfolio, analyzed infrastructure needs to ensure water can be moved where needed, optimized operational efficiencies and planned and invested in new infrastructure to access more water,” Mesa’s Water Resources Director Chris Hassert said.
Mesa has groundwater rights and plenty of water banked in underground aquifers – the equivalent of the city’s entire consumption for five years – but rapidly moving groundwater to replace Colorado River supplies is not a cake walk for water managers.
In budget discussions in April, Hassert said that Mesa needed to expand its groundwater pumping capacity by drilling four new wells in southeast Mesa and re-drilling six aging wells in central Mesa – over 50 years old – that are “just beyond their useful life.”
“We’re going into a very active period of time for wells,” Hassert said. “The last decade or so was really a lot of attention on plant expansion and transmission mains, and the wells largely did not have a lot of investment.
“But now we’re going into a point where we have to catch up with that investment.”
This is the type of work Arizona cities need to perform in order to adjust to big Colorado River cuts.
No Deal
There was recent precedent for Western states working together successfully to save water.
Nevada, California and Arizona collaborated in 2020 when they created the 500+ Plan to voluntarily leave 500,000 acre-feet in additional water in Lake Mead in 2021 to protect water levels.
In that deal, California, which has more senior water rights than Arizona, agreed to give nearly as much water as Arizona.
That was a pleasant surprise for Glendale’s Water Resources Manager Drew Swieczkowski, who called California’s robust participation in the 500+ Plan “unusual” because California typically fights “tooth and nail for their water,” Swieczkowski said.
But Swieczkowski’s comment appears to have been prophetic of the current impasse, as the vastness of the new cuts required evidently overcame any earlier fellow-feeling among states.
As AMWUA put it, the states failed to “overcome provincial self-interests and develop a holistic approach for protecting the river for all users,”
Arizona and Nevada both issued letters this week blasting other states for their unwillingness to adequately sacrifice for the greater good.
Arizona’s negotiators were Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke and Central Arizona Project General Manager Ted Cooke
“It is unacceptable for Arizona to continue to carry a disproportionate burden of reductions for the benefit of others who have not contributed,” the men wrote in a statement after the deadline.
They said Arizona is committed to a plan that protects the reservoir system “through equitable contributions from all water users.”
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly also chimed in last week via a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, complaining that “Arizona has already reduced its consumption of Colorado River water at a pace and scale not seen in other states.”
Feds Back Down
The Aug. 15 deadline coincided with the release of the latest 24-month study, which projects reservoir levels for the coming two years.
As was widely expected, the new projections put Arizona, California and Nevada in a deeper tier of the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan, Tier 2a from Tier 1.
That was actually a bit of good news, though, as water managers thought the projected lake levels could be low enough to put the states in Tier 3 of their drought plan.
California doesn’t have to make any cuts under the drought contingency plan until Tier 3.
But the cuts under the plan pale in comparison to the extra cuts the Bureau of Reclamation is saying are needed to protect power generation and water flows in the reservoirs, which in its latest calculations are estimated to be between 600,000 AF (acre feet) to 4.2 million AF, depending on Lake Powell’s inflow.
Many stakeholders worried the federal government might drop the hammer if the talks this summer failed, immediately issuing its own plan for cuts among the states in the absence of a voluntary deal.
Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton issued some stern remarks to this effect in a June congressional hearing, warning, “It is in our authorities to act unilaterally to protect the system and we will protect the system.”
But in a release following the missed deadline, the Interior Department took a softer approach, promising “continued engagement with impacted states and Tribes” going forward.
In pledging to focus on “consensus support,” and “system conservation
and voluntary agreements” without a specific timeline, the feds have backed off being the stern teacher in the unruly classroom.
Some municipalities may have preferred the feds stepping in at this point with a stronger hand, as entrenched
positions among the states may lead to continued uncertainty surrounding future cuts, making water planning more difficult for cities.
U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, whose district includes west Mesa, chided the Department of the Interior about its soft-touch approach at this point in a letter last week.
“The Department’’s failure to act as well as its failure to require all basin users to share the sacrifice to solve this crisis has created a significant state of uncertainty that pushes this delicate system closer to collapse,” Stanton wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.