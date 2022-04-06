Live. Work. Play.
That’s the mantra of mixed-use development – a community that has jobs, homes and entertainment all within a short drive or walk.
If live-work-play is possible anywhere, southeast Mesa seems like a good candidate to find it and a particularly fertile testing ground for it is the area where the Elliot Road Tech Corridor meets Eastmark, a booming community that’s home to 16,000.
But some Eastmark residents think developers and the city are turning it into a case study for the challenges of implementing mixed-use utopias.
They perceive chunks of Eastmark that are supposed to weave green space and “activity areas” among employment centers are being given over wholly to industrial uses, selling out the promised live-work-play model.
But for backers of a recently proposed industrial development in Eastmark, everything is going according to plan and their new industrial spaces will serve the mixed-use model.
A new plan would turn 116 acres of vacant land between Elliot Road and their neighborhood into an industrial warehouse park.
DMB Mesa Proving Grounds LLC, the developer of Eastmark, is asking the city to approve site plans for the IndiCap Industrial Park, which includes 10 warehouses configured with loading docks and parking for tractor trailers.
Many of the 64 people who submitted comments to Mesa’s Planning and Zoning Board hearing on the IndiCap project on March 23 expressed shock that they might soon be living next to an industrial park with 2,000 parking spaces.
Residents had hoped for a friendlier buffer between their neighborhood and the high-tech hub along Elliot Road, imagining shops, offices or a school in the tract of undeveloped land to the north.
Residents on the IndiCap’s edge of the neighborhood – which features science and tech-themed street names like Nano, Asteroid and Plasma – will be 300 feet from warehouses.
Had they known this was possible, one resident wrote, they would have selected a different community.
Tractor trailer traffic associated with the complex is a major point of concern for residents throughout the neighborhood. Trucks would move between Elliot Road and IndiCap using the northern section of Everton Terrace, which runs through the heart of the neighborhood south of the project.
City staff is adamant that trucks would have no reason to venture on the road where it becomes two lanes, but residents have concerns about the volume of industrial traffic so close to them.
Monica Miller, an Eastmark resident who created a Change.org petition with 744 signatures opposing IndiCap, said she was disturbed the city didn’t ask the company to include a traffic study – or even a discussion of traffic impacts – with its application.
Asked by the board why the applicant didn’t include a traffic study, Assistant Planning Director Rachel Prelog said, “A traffic report is not a standard requirement of the application. If it is determined necessary by the transportation division, they will request one during the review process.”
Mesa Transportation Engineer Ryan Hudson told the board the city didn’t request a traffic study because the site is part of Eastmark’s master transportation plan and the site’s intended use was consistent with it.
Residents also cited the loss of mountain views, increased noise and light pollution as issues with the plan.
Wendy Riddell, a representative for IndiCap, defended the industrial use, arguing that the site is close to Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport and land use planning in the area has historically been influenced by a desire to protect the aviation use.
Besides, she added, warehouses are allowed under the current zoning; the city is only considering the plan of the site, not the land use.
Riddell also pointed out that designers set the warehouses 60 feet farther back from the property line than required and green space would be “densely landscaped and vegetated.”
In a statement to the Tribune last month, Dea McDonald, senior vice president of development for Brookfield Residential, which manages Eastmark, wrote, “This involves no change in contemplated use and is consistent with existing zoning. In other words, it is another example of the continuing implementation of Eastmark’s innovative, outstanding vision.”
“We are doing exactly what we said we were going to do,” McDonald continued. “The result has been development at its best. Eastmark has come to be known for its excellence and has become a new point of pride for the State of Arizona.”
Eastmark residents who spoke at the recent planning and zoning hearing expressed surprise at the proposed scale and industrial focus of IndiCap.
Many said they expected – and hoped for – more community-oriented commercial uses, like retail and medical offices, to serve as a buffer between the neighborhood and the industrial development directly on Elliot Road.
Miller said resident-serving commercial zones are lacking in the area.
“We shouldn’t have to drive to other cities … to get the services that we need,” Miller said. “Lawyers, doctors, title companies, hair salons. Most communities of our size have that stuff. (Eastmark is) bigger than Payson. It shouldn’t be that all of the area is industrial.”
For Miller, IndiCap is part of a pattern where parts of Eastmark planned to have a vibrant mix of uses are altered – converted to industrial or more residential – without those displaced uses moving elsewhere to compensate.
She thinks DMB is running out of land to put these imagined areas in.
The Mesa planning board unanimously passed the motion to approve IndiCap’s site plan. In explaining their votes, two board members agreed with IndiCap that it was not appropriate for them to consider land use. On the merits of the site plan alone, they felt it deserved approval.
