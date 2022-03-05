The 18,000-square-foot Organ Stop Pizza, at the southwest corner of Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive, houses the world’s largest and most valuable theater pipe organ – the “Mighty Wurlitzer,” which has entertained diners since 1995.
For 23 years before this, the original Mesa Organ Stop Pizza near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, entertained its guests with a smaller version of the instrument.
“Our Wurlitzer theater pipe organ is the most desired instrument for professional theater organists to play,” said Organ Stop co-owner Jack Barz of Gilbert., co-owner of the restaurant. “The tonal resources and room acoustics are second to none, and the instrument is truly the best available.”
Barz and business partners Pat Rowan and Brad Bishop, both Chandler residents, are marking Organ Stop Pizza’s 50th anniversary this year.
And the organ naturally is an integral part of the pizzeria’s longevity.
Valued at more than $6 million, the “mega-organ” rests on an 8,000-pound elevator, which lifts the console, or “the steering wheel of the organ,” with which the player controls 6,000-plus pipes and 1,074 keys, buttons and switches.
Producing 82 tonal colors, the console has four keyboards, each with 61 notes, a pedalboard of 32 notes, 422 tilting stop tabs to control the resources, 112 programmable pistons to set voice combinations, and 99 memory levels for the organists to program their individual settings.
“Pizza and pipes” restaurants such as the Mesa restaurant had been popular in the United States during the 20th century. Today, only one other such restaurant is operating, in Wisconsin.
When the pizzeria moved to its current location, Barz said, “the whole organ had to be completely rebuilt and has been a work in process ever since.”
The massive instrument was moved piece by piece; the new building was constructed for and around it.
In fact, while under construction, plastic curtains hung from the second floor
to protect many of the fragile wood,
brass and aluminum pipes from exposure, he explained.
Built with 46-foot ceilings, the dining room seats 700 guests and contains many of the pipes as well as the console platform, which rises dramatically with the player at the console. When you visit, you’re actually eating pizza in the organ. In that way, the dining room “speaks” to the guests, Barz said.
Every week, David Balogh of Mesa maintains the Mighty Wurlitzer, assisted by one of the current organists, Glenn Tallar of Mesa. Clark Wilson completes a top-to-bottom tuning twice a year.
This takes about a week, and individual pipes are also tuned throughout the year on an as-needed basis, Barz explained, noting that each instrument has its own set of specifically tuned pipes.
“The different sets of pipes included in the organ make it one of the most versatile and flexible instruments anywhere, enabling it to perform classical organ music with the greatest authenticity, orchestral transcriptions and popular music from all periods,” Barz said. “The organists play pretty much anything; if they don’t know a piece, they pull up the music on their phones and learn as the perform it.”
At the console, the organist also controls the lighting and special effects such as the disco ball and bubbles. “Essentially, the organists are part orchestra conductor, performer, and stage director, all rolled into one,” Barz said.
Organ Stop is a regular destination for many families and individuals, he said, noting that one couple has been visiting since the Phoenix location opened and another family has been here almost every Christmas Eve for 40 years.
“The emotional side of this place gives give you chills,” Barz said, recalling one customer in particular whose life was changed by her visits. “A woman with two young children had lost her husband at an early age, from cancer, I believe, and was very depressed. Her co-workers brought her in one night to the original Phoenix location. When she came back here one night, she heard the Mighty Wurlitzer; the emotions took over her, and she had to keep them back. We’re not just a pizza place.”
The restaurant serves pizza, pasta, sandwiches, appetizers and has a full salad bar as well as soft drinks, beer and wine and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Seasonal hours are Mondays to Thursdays, 3:30–8:30 p.m.; Friday, 3:30–9 p.m.; Saturday 3–9 p.m.; Sunday, 3–8:30 p.m.
Information: organstoppizza.com.
