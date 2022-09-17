At a public meeting in Mesa on Sept. 7, officials with the Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office shared details about the agency’s collaboration with the Mesa Police Department.
Since 2009, Mesa PD has participated in ICE’s 287(g) program, named after a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows for partnerships between local police and ICE to identify and detain noncitizens who are “amenable to removal from the United States,” according to the ICE website.
Mesa is one of six law enforcement agencies in Arizona with a memorandum of agreement with the federal agency.
The law requires community briefings about the program every three years.
Meant to promote transparency, these briefings can cause panic as people in the immigrant community wonder if something new is being introduced.
Officials at the briefing said that nothing has changed in the partnership, and they hoped to counter other rumors and misinformation that swirl about the program in the immigrant community.
Hispanic community leaders in attendance said many people fear the potential for minor police contacts to lead to deportation.
The fear, they said, extends to those who are in the country legally but have an immigration case or petition pending, or are on a special visa – not just those with undocumented status.
There were also many questions about what kinds of violations could lead to ICE detainment. ICE officials said they are focused on “criminal non-citizens” – but what constitutes “criminal”?
“Rumor spreads rampant in the Hispanic community,” Mesa PD’s Sgt. Richard Encinas said following the meeting. “My father will ask me questions (about the program), and he’s a citizen.”
Mesa PD follows the Jail Enforcement Model of the 287(g) program, which is limited to screening inmates at the city jail.
Officials with Mesa PD emphasized at the meeting that people are only screened for nationality if they are physically arrested and booked into jail.
“The 287(g) program does not allow Mesa Police Officers to proactively search for and arrest undocumented immigrants,” the department wrote on its crime blog.
Currently, just one Mesa police officer is trained and certified to participate – a detention officer at the jail who screens inmates for country of birth.
When Mesa PD identifies someone who was born outside the U.S. during jail intake, their information is forwarded to the local ICE field office – regardless of current citizenship status.
ICE will then determine if they are in the country legally, and if not, decide whether or not to take the person into custody following release by Mesa PD.
No other Mesa police officer is authorized to act on behalf of ICE.
Det. Brandi George, public information officer for Mesa PD, said the department “has only encountered three people under 287(g) in 2022 out of 5,290 total booked arrests.”
ICE field manager Robert Andler said at the meeting that not every person referred to the local field office is taken into custody by ICE, and not every person taken into ICE custody is transferred to detention.
Each case is carefully reviewed, he said, and ICE takes a “victim-centered approach” to evaluating who to prioritize for detention – in the sense of being concerned for foreign nationals who are victims of crime and prioritizing enforcement action against non-citizens who have harmed victims.
They also factor caretaker status – if the subject is responsible for children or other family members.
ICE Deputy Field Office Director Alejandro Almeida said he aims to “capture those that pose the greatest threats to the public,” since the agency has a limited number of beds to house detainees.
A slide presentation from ICE during the meeting highlighted detainees charged with serious crimes, such as gang members, sex offenders and murderers.
Magdalena Schwartz, president pastor of the Alliance of Christian Leaders of the East Valley, which serves Spanish-speaking congregations, was among the half dozen community leaders who attended the meeting.
She and others said greater clarity and communication about how the program works was needed.
“I understand the reason for the 287(g) program,” Schwartz said. “What we don’t want is people to be afraid, and now they’re not going to call (police) for a crime being committed against them or also hide when there’s no reason.”
Schwartz told the Tribune that the issue has been “quiet” in the immigrant community for several years, but people were starting to talk about it again.
“I think it’s time to go back again in our churches and give the right information,” Schwartz said. “They have to have legal advice.”
Mary Ann Mendoza, the mother of Sgt. Brandon Mendoza, a Mesa police officer killed in 2014 in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver who was in the country illegally, attended the meeting and supported close cooperation between Mesa PD and ICE.
The driver who collided with her son had a prior criminal history in another state, Mendoza told officials.
“To me, that person never should have been shown leniency up in Colorado because he ultimately ended up moving to Mesa and killing my son. And there’s thousands of stories like this across the United States, where people who are here illegally have committed crimes,” Mendoza said.
ICE officials and Mesa police at the meeting seemed to sooth the worst fears of community leaders who attended.
But there appeared to be some lingering doubts about the threat of deportation for undocumented immigrants not engaged in criminal activity.
Mesa PD officials conceded that in theory the current system could entangle someone who is ultimately cleared of a crime or arrested for a petty offense.
People are screened for ICE at the jail whether they end up being charged or convicted of a crime or not.
So, a bystander who intervenes to help break up a fight and is mistakenly arrested on suspicion of being involved, is checked the same as someone who is ultimately convicted of assault.
Also, the decision of whether to book someone into jail or just give them a citation – which makes all the difference in terms of the ICE screening – is largely left up to the judgment of individual officers.
Schwartz and other Hispanic leaders at the meeting frequently mentioned driving without a license – a common infraction for undocumented immigrants who lack government-issued documents.
While this violation does not typically result in arrest and a booking into jail, Mesa PD said, it’s possible.
“Any crime can be booked into jail,” George wrote in an email in response to a question about which kinds of violations are eligible for arrest.
“Misdemeanor charges are primarily at the discretion of the officer,” George wrote. “Most misdemeanor offenders can receive a criminal citation in lieu of being booked into jail and some officers choose this route, but some officers decide to book. It really is up to each individual officer.”
ICE officials said they exercise discretion when deciding whether or not to request a hold on a prisoner flagged during booking.
So in theory, someone without a criminal record booked for a petty offense at the Mesa jail might not get a hold request from ICE.
But they also might.
The assurances of individual discretion may only provide limited comfort to immigrants who have to leave home for work every day.
