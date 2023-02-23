People will have a chance again next weekend to enjoy free concerts, movies and discounts as the I Love Mesa Day returns for a second consecutive to downtown.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, the day-long celebration sponsored by the city and the Downtown Mesa Association aims to introduce Valley residents to the neighborhood’s unique attractions.
The inaugural I Love Mesa Day was held in late 2021 as a way to help small businesses that had been impacted by the pandemic in 2020, according to city spokeswoman Ana Pereira.
“This was a way to give back to the community after everything that happened in 2020,” Pereira said.
Jessica Brodersen, an event coordinator for the city who helped lead the charge for this event, said the collaborative effort brought some creative ideas for family fun for the first I Love Mesa Day in September 2021.
Brodersen and Pereira said the 2022 event was postponed to align with springtime and that the event may now become an annual fixture on the city’s social calendar.
Pereira has only worked for the city for a little over a year but already loves “the Mesa way”— a culture of the community that cares about its residents, and businesses including their own employees, she said.
“We’re very fortunate to be in a very caring community and that’s why we have these events,” Pereira said. “To show our gratitude and appreciate to our community for what they do for one another, their support to our businesses.”
A city employee for 23 years and a resident for nearly that same time, Brodersen noted, “I love the fact that we are the 35th largest city in the country, but still have a lot of small-town appeal.”
With 30 downtown businesses offering specials and the completion of The Plaza at Mesa City Center, Brodersen said I Love Mesa Day will have plenty of family fun that starts at 8 a.m.
There will be a farmers market, carnival games, petting zoo, roller skating demos, open skating, face painting, outdoor movies, balloon animals, free museum admissions, along with concerts starting at 5 p.m. and ending with fireworks.
“I think that one thing that Mesa prides itself on continually is that there are a ton of activities in the Valley every day, but we consistently try to make things free or as inexpensive as possible for our families,” Brodersen said.
Cameron Selogie, managing partner for Il Vinaio Restaurant, said the economic recovery coming out of “COVID seclusion” remained slow until last November but downtown recently has become “very, very busy.”
“The merchants have been actively working together for years trying to come up with more events to bring people downtown,” Selogie said.
I Love Mesa Day is similar to prior city promotions like “Second Friday” and “Motorcycles on Main.”
And unlike other Valley cities that have become “very commercial,” Selogie said, Mesa has maintained the mom-and-pop atmosphere and that “uniqueness” is something worth celebrating.
“We celebrate our successes downtown and how we’ve all worked together to help build this thriving downtown and it’s getting bigger and better every year,” Selogie said.
“Everybody seems to look out for each other and help each other,” Selogie said. “It still has a small-town feel.”
Chuck Wennerlund of Greenbelt Succulents and Cactus Gift Shop in downtown Mesa opened on April 22, 2022, Earth Day, and said he is “super stoked” to take part in this year’s event.
Wennerlund said since he started working in downtown Mesa in 1980, he loves the opportunity that there for entrepreneurs
“You’ve always got to position yourself as a business to make it through to provide a service and just offer some value to your customers,” Wennerlund said. “There’s plenty going on downtown and I think that the economic opportunity for an entrepreneur is endless in downtown Mesa.”
If You Go...
•Downtown Mesa Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. along the Center Street side of the Mesa Arts Center.
•Mesa’s i.d.e.a Museum and Arizona Museum of Natural History will offer free admission.
•Main Street and downtown activations will start at 11 a.m. and will include a petting zoo, carnival and rides.
•Free outdoor movies, roller skating demonstrations and open skating at The Plaza at Mesa City Center.
•5 p.m. concerts followed by fireworks.
•For business promotions: downtownmesa.com/events/i-love-mesa-day-2023
•Pepper Place will be closed from west of Macdonald to Centennial Way and Macdonald will be closed from north of Pepper Place to Main Street from Friday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. The parking lot behind Milano’s, at the southeast corner of Pepper Place and Macdonald, will close Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m.
