In the first Mesa Public Schools Governing Board meeting of the year, Marcie Hutchinson was elected president as she began her second term.
In nominating Hutchinson, board member Kiana Sears said the former longtime MPS teacher is “conscientious of the entire (district), whether that be east or west, ... students that are gifted and talented versus our students who need more assistance, and making sure that families’ needs are always taken into consideration.”
New member Rachel Walden, who ran on a Purple for Parents platform in the fall that criticized many current board policies, cast the lone “nay” against Hutchinson election in the 4-1 election.
Whether or not this 4-1 tally becomes a pattern in school board votes is something to watch as it gets down to business this year.
In a statement before the vote, Hutchinson said, “This is a working board with a lot of work ahead. It’s a board of strong relationships based in respect and kindness.
“We may have our disagreements, but we always have the best interests of students in our hearts. … As president, I will always honor your commitment to the district, through my work and my deeds.”
Before the meeting, the board reviewed the recommendations for changes to school boundaries and program locations from the Planning and Boundary Design Advisory Committee.
A focus of the presentation was the recommendation to make Sirrine Elementary in southwest Mesa a dedicated Montessori school that no longer will offer the regular education program.
The Montessori program currently housed at Pomeroy would move to Sirrine, and Sirrine’s regular education program would be split between Pomeroy and Crismon elementary schools.
Associate Superintendent Holly Williams said many parents of Montessori program students want a dedicated school, and the district also predicts increasing demand for the Montessori program in that part of Mesa in the coming years.
“When we see a program that is popular, we try to give it space to grow,” she said.
Due to elementary school enrollment declines across the district, there is plenty of available space in Pomeroy and Crismon to absorb regular education students from Sirrine.
The committee will hold two public hearings at Pomeroy and Sirrine later this month to give parents and neighbors the opportunity to weigh in the boundary changes, MPS Communications Director Joseph Valdez said.
In another recommended change, the Red Mountain Early Education Center would become an Information Systems Storage or other use.
Currently the center houses 17 preschool classrooms, and Williams said these preschool programs would be moved to various elementary schools in the surrounding area.
