The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board has passed a budget that far exceeded anyone’s most optimistic expectations, leaving members to figure how to spend a surplus that no one ever anticipated.
“Our very conservative estimates,” said Scott Thompson, assistant superintendent of business services, “were very much wrong.”
The district cautiously budgeted for an increase of $88 per student for the upcoming school year. Instead, the Legislature appropriated a portion of the state’s $5-billion surplus for K-12 schools – which for Mesa means instead of an $88-per-student increase from 2021-22, the figure jumps to $384 for the new school year.
“Unprecedented. Pretty amazing,” Thompson said.
“Very exciting,” said Ken Alexander, MPS chief financial officer. “I’m very excited by this opportunity and looking forward to seeing what great things we can do with this extra money.
“I think most of us would be shocked because we really had no idea which way this was going because there we lots of moving parts with it.”
For the first time, the MPS budget is topping half a billion dollars – 515 million, to be exact. That’s not rhetoric. It’s the real number of unrestricted dollars that the schools will work with.
That includes an increase of $32.6 million in the maintenance and operations fund, which covers most day-to-day operations, including salaries, and a $3-million boost for capital projects.
There will be plenty of competing interests and opinions on how the surplus should be spent, but there seems to be a general consensus that the money should find its way to the classroom in one way or another.
“We want to get teacher salaries up, competitive. We tried to address this even before we knew this was happening,” Thompson said. “We were out on a 4% increase. Most districts weren’t. So, we’ve been trying to be aggressive in that area.”
Thompson speculated aloud, when asked, that the increase in teacher salaries could potentially make Mesa schools more competitive in the race to lure and hire teachers.
Board member Marcie Hutchinson, for one, hopes so.
She seized the moment even before the budget was formally adopted to remind her fellow board members that the board should take advantage of “one of the strongest labor markets we’ve seen in decades,” she said.
“In order to serve our children, we have to have our best professionals in the classroom with them,” she said. “It’s the people who make the difference in the classroom. One of the issues that keeps me up at night is vacancies and making sure that our children are served by the best people possible.”
MPS has been working to address staffing shortages in some key areas, including special education instruction.
Rachel Waldon, who is running for one of two expiring seats on the board spoke as a member of the community and offered input on the budget.
“I am an efficiency expert from my experience in Corporate America. So, this is something that I do look at,” Waldon said.
“What we really need to be looking at is funding classrooms and not funding administration. I recommend that there be an evaluation of the efficiencies. After school study sessions, for example would be something that would really help our students,” she continued, adding:
“The district did provide some funding for tutoring, but it was online only. A lot of parents are really looking for something that is in-person and hands-on and some resources for teachers in the classroom.
Kiana Maria Sears encouraged her fellow board members to think about closing gaps that she says exist within the current budget.
“I think this gives us an opportunity to do some necessary things when it comes to salary adjustments,” she said, “and some places where we have disparity.”
Salaries are just one of many issues that the MPS board will be dealing with as they shape their spending plan, although it is clearly the largest segment.
“We have to provide more services today than ever before,” Thompson said. “It is all about teachers in the classroom, but today we have to deal with so many other things … their social, emotional health, security. There is a lot on our plate and we need funding to get it done so this is a great shot in the arm."
First day of classes for Mesa schools is Aug. 4.
