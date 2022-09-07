Here are some of the opportunities to participate in a service project this week in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Most of the events are on Sept. 10, the National 9/11 Day of Service.
What: Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce description food drive through Sept. 12. Most needed items include cereals, oatmeal, peanut butter, soups, chili, stews, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, canned or dried milk, canned tuna or chicken, canned tomato products, rice and pasta. You can make a tax-deductible cash contribution using the QR code.
Information: Drop donations off at the Chamber office, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road or the Town Municipal Services and Rec Annex or call the Chamber of Commerce at (480) 888-1709.
What: Help the Resurrection Street Ministry clean up the lot behind its S.T.U.F.F. store at 1135 E. Main St. Mesa, which helps food banks. The ministry wants to put up individual huts for unsheltered people and to serve food twice a day. Event runs Sept. 10, 6-11 a.m.
Information: Valerie Young-Grimm, 405- 386-7799, valerieg1@gmail.com.
What: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - Boulder Creek Stake Sept. 10 with flag ceremony at 8 a.m., followed by a food drive, craft kits assembly and two bounce houses for kids through 9:30 a.m. at Mariposa Park, 2345 South Hawes Road, Mesa.
Information: Pat Nelson 559-280-2148 bcjustserve@gmail.com.
What: House of Refuge grounds beautification, 8-11 a.m., Sept. 10 at 6858 E. Ursula Ave., Mesa.
Information: Corrine Parsons 480-698-8673 or corrine@houseofrefuge.org.
What: Gilbert Public Schools beautifications of grounds, 7 a.m.-noon, Sept. 10 at the following schools: Sonoma Ranch Elementary, 601 N. Key Biscayne Drive; Gilbert High, 1101 E. Elliot Road; Burk Elementary, 545 N. Burk St.; Patterson Elementary, 1211 E. Guadalupe Road; Mesquite Elementary, 1000 E. Mesquite St., Gilbert, AZ.
Information: Lori Schuermann (480) 497-9343, lori.schuermann@gilbertschools.net.
What: Mesa Public Library Make Cards for First Responders project, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the library, 64 E. 1st St., Mesa. Cards made at home can be dropped off through Sept. 7 at the first floor service desk. Interested in delivering cards? Email a note with your interest and submit your cross streets.
Information: Janice Dell 480- 644-4638, Janice.Dell@MesaAZ.gov.
What: Vitalant Arizona Blood Drive 8 a.m.-noon at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Building, 1720 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction. Call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment and mention Peralta Trail Stake or visit donors.vitalant.org and use code: P1X66.
Information: Betty Thomas 772-249-6610, bluewatern2@yahoo.com.
What: United Food Bank food bag assembly, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 12, 358 E. Javalina Drive, Mesa. Closed-toed shoes required.
Information: Andrea Fisher (480) 398-4470 Email: akfisher@unitedfoodbank.org.
What: Usery Mountain Trail Maintenance, 7-11 a.m. Sept. 8 at 3939 N. Usery Road, Mesa. Bring your own gloves, proper clothing for outdoor work, closed-toed hiking shoes and water/snacks.
Information: Jared Angstead, 602-506-9541 or Bill Klewer, 602-506-9512, bill.klewer@maricopa.gov.
What: Canyon State Academy varsity football team assistance. It means a lot to the athletes when volunteers sponsor the team by bringing snacks/treats/drinks for 40 for after the game. Game days Sept. 9, 15, 23 and 30 and Oct. 21 at Canyon State Academy: 20275 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek.
Information: Susan Manning, 480-987-9700 or susan.manning@rop.com.
What: Mesa Fire and Medical Department Fall Prevention Grab Bars Installation Day, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 22 at N. Center St., Mesa.
Information: Brent Strickland, 480-644-3388, brenton.strickland@mesaaz.gov.
What: LDS Chandler South Stake Women of Light Interfaith Service Event 9 a.m.-noon, Sun Valley Community Church's Gilbert campus, 5545 S. Lindsay Road, Gilbert. Women 8 and older from all faiths can join Sun Valley Community Church in Gilbert and the Chandler South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Information: Lori Neff, 480-332-3258, justserve.css@gmail.com.
What: LDS Mesa Alma Stake clothing drive at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 2540 W. Baseline Road, Mesa, to fill a 20-foot Deseret Industries Container, 7-11 a.m. Sept. 10. Drive-thru donation drop off of gently-used clothing to support Paz de Cristo, Native American Fathers & Families Association, and others in need.
Information: Chandra Hansen, 480-329-7350, chandra.hansen@gmail.com; Marni Fuhriman, 480-580-4807, marni411@gmail.com.
