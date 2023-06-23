Efforts at the state Capitol to address the rising cost of housing imploded last week, at least in part because conservative Republicans are unwilling to override local regulations, even with the consent of affected communities.
Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, acknowledged that the comprehensive zoning overhaul won’t happen this year despite the deal he struck with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns on a slimmed-down version of his bill.
Kaiser also had picked up support from many Democrats who see local zoning and “NIMBY-ism” as enabling communities to keep out “affordable’’ housing.
The deal would have set state standards for zoning, requiring municipalities to allow backyard casitas and a mix of new smaller developments including small lots sizes, duplex and tri-plex homes and manufactured housing.
But it ended up going a bit too far for many.
Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley, saw problems with Kaiser’s effiort to set some baseline restrictions on those local powers.
“I do not want to turn the Legislature into the local zoning board,’’ he said, contending that would happen if questions of size and density suddenly became matters that were governed by state law.
In a Twitter post, Mesa Republican Rep. Jacqueline Parker described the package as “horrible, suburb-destroying bills.’’
Kaiser’s efforts were designed to jump-start the construction of smaller, cheaper housing in already built-up communities to ease a housing crunch that has made it impossible for many people to find rental homes they can afford. One result is rising homelessness.
Kaiser said he could not even get a majority of fellow Republicans in the House to get on board.
The Senate, in a separate action, overwhelmingly rejected a backstop measure designed to garner support from the conservative “Freedom Caucus.’’ It did not work.
“Ultimately, I think members just want to slow down and really work on a better product during the interim and then run something in January,’’ Kaiser said. “I think a lot of them were a little bit uncomfortable with just how fast everything was moving and how complex the issues are.’’
House Majority Whip Teresa Martinez agreed.
“This was too much to absorb,’’ said the Casa Grande Republican.
Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix, who was at the forefront of Democrats working to expand access to affordable housing, expressed frustration.
“When we earn constituents’ votes, those come with accountability,’’ she said. “So constituents need to ask their legislators why they are voting ‘no’ on affordable housing measures and measures that will ultimately bring affordable housing in the middle of a crisis.’’
The Home Builders Association of Central Arizona has been a key backer of Kaiser’s original package.
That even included elements of what is called “zoning by right.’’ That would have allowed some property owners to convert the use of their property from how it was zoned to something else without having to first get local approval.
But lobbyist Spencer Kamps said for is members the key element of the original package was the effort to cut down on what he said is the red tape in getting a new development approved.
“The private sector can’t respond to the market quick enough when demand increases,’’ he said, with the problem being local regulations. The result, said Kamps, is an “artificial spike in pricing because of the supply.’’
And delay, he said, is a big part of it.
“My industry literally 40 years ago you could be able to get a subdivision approved from raw land to the first home sale in about two years,’’ Kamps said. “And we’re now up to about four years.’’
But Kamps said that by the time Kaiser was done amending it after negotiations with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and others, his organization decided to neither support or oppose it.
Kaiser seemed resigned and even supportive of calling a pause to his efforts.
But he was buoyed by emerging and “long overdue” efforts in places like Phoenix to voluntarily change their zoning regulations to allow developments that are more affordable than the single family homes that have been a hallmark of development in Arizona for decades.
“If the local governments can match supply with demand, then there’s no need for the state to be involved,’’ he said.
Still, he said that even if a large number of cities voluntarily adopt new zoning rules that match what he believes is needed, they should not expect him to just drop his efforts to force zoning changes.
“I think there’s still there’s so much work to be done on zoning,’’ Kaiser said.
“It’s so complex,’’ he said. “There’s a million layers and barriers you can reduce, to speed up the process, but still respect local input. So there’s still work to be done for sure. But they’re moving in the right direction.’’
