Horne threatens MPS’ dual language program

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has put Mesa Public Schools and 25 other school districts across the state in his crosshairs, accusing them of violating state law by operating 50-50 dual language programs for some students.
Horne threatened to withhold their English Language Learner funding and noted parents or others can sue to remove school board members or administrators from their positions if a district does not stop teaching children 50% of the time in their native language before they achieve proficiency in English.
The 26 districts teach a total 1,029 students who receive instruction a half day in their native language, usually Spanish, and the other half in English.
MPS has 62 students in a 50-50 program, according to Horne.
The total amount of funding represented by all 1,029 was not provided by the Department of Education.
Most of the districts targeted by Horne have fewer than 100 kids in so-called 50-50 programs. Only three Phoenix districts – Creighton, Osborn and Cartwright – have 106 to 117 students in such programs.
Of the 26 districts identified by Horne, all but four are located in Maricopa County.
Horne accused the districts of violating the voter-approved Proposition 203, which was passed in 2000 and made Arizona the only state in the Union with a law requiring all students to be taught in English only.
Horne noted that his warning applies only to students who have not yet attained proficiency in English” and that once they do, “we encourage dual language…programs that will cause them to be proficient in more than one language.”
Asked for comment on Horne’s announcement, MPS Governing Board President Marcie Hutchinson said the district would need time to “get its bearings” before responding officially, since the threats were “sprung on us quickly.”
But she said the district’s 50/50 program was a “point of pride” for MPS.
“It’s a program that’s in demand. It’s a program that parents love,” Hutchinson said. “It’s a choice, and we really try to accommodate choice.”
Christel Arbogast, principal of Keller Elementary, one of the two elementary schools where the 50/50 program has been offered in Mesa, said the goal is for enrolled students to develop proficiency in both English and Spanish and graduate with a bilingual literacy seal, something that could be valuable in the workplace.
Arbogast said Keller’s 50/50 program includes native-English speakers as well as native-Spanish speakers and learning side-by-side helps the two groups acquire their target language more efficiently and enhances mental development.
“What we’re seeing consistently … is students that enroll in the dual language program are reading and writing earlier than students in our traditional (program),” she said.
Arbogast is passionate about her school’s dual language program and said that allowing native Spanish speakers to develop proficiency in their native language benefits their English, as they “transfer” cognitive skills from their native to their new language.
For Arbogast, proof of the benefits is found in her own family.
“My grandmother and my mother, they grew up speaking Spanish,” she said, “and when you asked my grandparents, do you get to speak English or do you speak Spanish? They would say, ‘Well, both, but neither one very well,’ because they never had the opportunity to grow their native language that transfers competency for them in the English language.”
Chandler Rep. Jennifer Pawlik last week joined Stand for Children Arizona and other education advocates at the state Board of Education meeting to share their concerns, urging it to reinstate the 50-50 or dual language model as an approved structured English immersion program for English learners.
“Confirm for school districts that they can move forward without fear of reprisals from the Department of Education. … It is essential that decisions of this magnitude are made collectively and thoughtfully – not unilaterally by a corrupt politician like Tom Horne,” stated Rebecca Gau, executive director of Stand for Children Arizona.
Teachers are unlikely to be impacted by any changes because the curriculum itself is not in question. It’s only a concern for the dozens of students who have not yet achieved proficiency in English.
Horne cited Legislative Council attorney Hannah Nies’ opinion that if the 50-50 programming “allows students to be taught subject matter in a language other than English as part of structured English immersion, the model likely violates Proposition 203.”
Horne called 50-50 dual language classes, “an obvious violation of this initiative.”
“A reduction in structured English immersion from four hours to two is okay, but the rest of the day must be spent in regular classrooms with the English-speaking students,” he said.
He noted that any parent “can sue any school board member or other elected office or administrator responsible for the violation and that person can be personally liable for damages and fees and cannot be indemnified by any third party. Any official found liable shall be immediately removed from office and cannot hold a position for five years.”
“When I started my first term as state Superintendent of Schools in 2003, the initiative was unenforced, and bilingual education was a method of teaching in Arizona schools,” Horne said. “As a result, a pathetic 4% of students became proficient in English in one year.
“At that rate, almost no one would ever become proficient, and they would fail in the economy.”
He said his structured English immersion propelled proficiency rates to 29% and that “at that rate within three or four years, almost everyone would become proficient in English.
“Professors who are ideologically motivated and are quoted as favoring bilingual education are simply oblivious to the real-world data,” Horne stated.
“When we taught these classes, a number of teachers arrived hostile, because of ideology. But by the end, our structured English immersion teachers were getting standing ovations and very high evaluations.”
He also cited an article that appeared in Education Next, a periodical sponsored by Harvard and Stanford universities, that said “Hispanic ESL students, when compared with their counterparts in bilingual education programs, obtained three-quarters of a year more education, were 50% more likely to earn bachelor’s degrees, earned significantly more in the labor market, and entered high-skill professions at almost twice the rate.”
Horne said regardless, “voter passed and voter protected initiatives are binding. Any district or school that continues placing English Language learners into dual language classes, without the requisite parental waivers, should be aware of the legal consequences.”
“Knowing multiple languages is beneficial, and develops the brain in ways that help learn other subjects. But the first priority is to become proficient in English. The data shows that structured English immersion is the best way to achieve this, and the law requires it.”
Hutchinson and Arbogast agree that bilingualism is good for the brain, but they question the claim that structured immersion is the best way to gain English proficiency.
“I really worry about the politics getting ahead of what works for kids,” Hutchinson said. “I’m for whatever works for kids – whatever helps kids be more proficient.”
