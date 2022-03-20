This 6,128-square-foot, three-story house in East Jaeger Circle in Mesa ZIP code 85213 was the most expensive home listed last week in that ZIP Code. Priced at $2,550,000, the five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath house, built in 2000, sits on an acre and boasts a number of luxurious amenities – including a heated towel rack. (Special to the Tribune)