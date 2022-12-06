Police officers from law enforcement departments across the state, including Mesa, converged on the State Capitol Nov. 29 to kick off the annual holiday DUI enforcement task force.
Every Thursday through Saturday in December from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., police departments will collaborate on focused DUI stings in specific locations, bringing resources like mobile blood draw facilities to sites where saturation patrols for impaired driving are being conducted.
Mesa police officers at the kickoff event said the operations are critical this year because driving is up as behaviors return to normal post-pandemic, and they are seeing the nation’s problems with opioid abuse bleed into traffic enforcement, as impaired driving stops lead to possession charges for fentanyl and other drug charges.
In the Phoenix metro area, the Holiday DUI enforcement program is split into a West Valley and East Valley DUI task force.
Mesa PD will collaborate with the East Valley group along with departments from Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix, the Salt River-Maricopa Indian Community, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public safety.
In the East Valley, the program got underway in Mesa after Thanksgiving with focused enforcement at 2409 N. Country Club Drive and 2330 W. Rio Salado.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, task forces across the state netted a total of 323 arrests for DUI, and issued hundreds of citations for other violations, such as distracted driving.
This weekend the East Valley Task Force was in Gilbert, Tempe and Scottsdale, but it will be returning to Mesa Dec. 8 at 2409 N. Country Club and Dec. 15 and 30 at 2330 W. Rio Salado.
Mesa PD has 23 officers in its traffic unit and seven in its DUI Squad. They will be joined by officers from other departments in the operations.
Sgt. Shawn Walkington, an officer in Mesa’s traffic unit, was at the event with a new patrol motorcycle purchased with funds from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
He said he was getting ready for a busy season.
“Unfortunately, every task force, even outside of the holiday season specifically, is busy, because there’s just a lot of impaired drivers out there at all times,” Walkington said. “The holiday season brings out even more, whether it be stress, or just family members being around.”
Police departments at the state capitol building showed off specialized vehicles, much of it purchased with grants from the Governor‘s Office and Mesa PD’s mobile DUI processing vehicle was a star as it’s the largest DUI processing vehicle in the state.
Before the speeches began, officers from other agencies walked in to check out the converted RV the department obtained in 2012.
“It’s kind of the envy of the state,” DUI Squad Supervisor Sgt. Cory Simon said.
The vehicle has multiple tables where phlebotomists can draw blood, a phone booth where suspects can call attorneys, and a dark room to aid in drug recognition tests involving eye movement.
During remarks at the event, police agencies were praised for having more than 1,000 officers trained to draw blood. Mesa PD contracts professional phlebotomists from outside the department.
Being able to take blood on scene helps Mesa PD get convictions for people driving with drugs or alcohol in their systems.
But Simon clearly wants people to just avoid driving intoxicated in the first place and “be responsible and use ride share” services or other transportation options.
“Right now it’s so easy to use Uber or Lyft. … It’s baffling to me why so many people take that chance” and drive intoxicated, he said.
Simon said impaired drivers who cause fatal accidents face up to 25 years in prison for manslaughter. For lesser charges, “you’re looking at a lot of money and a lot of headache.”
He said that driving high on drugs is a major problem in addition to drinking and driving, and he urged residents to be vigilant about not getting behind a wheel after taking prescription drugs or marijuana.
He emphasized that driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal, even though use of the drug is now legal for adults 21 and over.
“The biggest problem we’re finding is most people believe that because marijuana is legal that that’s not a DUI. In fact, that is, because it can impair you while you’re driving,” he said.
Simon noted that officers can detect marijuana impairment through field tests, and lab tests can confirm a person has a high enough level of cannabis in their system to impair driving.
Walkington said the DUI task force work is rewarding.
“I think impaired drivers is something that can directly impact everybody – not only law enforcement. Officers get killed, as well as citizens, but it’s hard to find somebody that hasn’t been impacted by a DUI, whether it’s a loved one, or a friend, or somebody that’s … gotten a DUI or they’ve been struck by an impaired driver,” Walkington said.
A banner at the event honored police officers who have been killed by impaired drivers, including two from Mesa: Sgt. Brandon Mendoza in 2014 and Officer Steven Pollard in 1994.
“We know that every time we’re getting an impaired driver off the road, we could be potentially saving somebody’s life and not only a citizen and that they may hit, but that individual as well. Quite often the impaired driver can cause harm to themselves,” Walkington said.
