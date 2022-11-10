The Mesa Hohokams look to rebound from a bad few years.
Mark Fullerton just took the reins of the Hohokams in July and looks to lead the nonprofit back from a three-year downturn from no fault of their own. He said he just hopes 2023 will bring back regular revenue for the organization, which uses the money to help local charities.
“Hopefully, this coming 2023 is going to be a normal year for us with the revenue,” Fullerton said. “So far, the economy hasn’t been a problem this year.”
The nonprofit’s biggest revenue machine comes from Spring Training games in Mesa at Sloan Park and Hohokam Stadium.
The pandemic took two years of revenue after MLB cancelled games and reduced fan attendance.
This year’s player lockout from delayed contract negotiations between MLB and the MLB Player’s Association shortened the season and in turn contributed a third consecutive year of reduced revenue.
Now, Fullerton said the goal remains the same: raise money. “That’s our goal, and every volunteer, every member of our club, that’s their goal too,” he said.
Fullerton said the organization helps more than 30 organizations, including A New Leaf, Boys & Girls Club and junior college sports.
Fullerton said this year the nonprofit has given over $35,000 to more than 20 different charities.
On top of that, the organization holds large events for youth sports, including the Hohokams City Championship Swim Meet.
The event took place Oct, 29 and Fullerton said it was a big success.
Mountain View High School Athletic Director Joe Goodman said the event means a great deal to the students and something they enjoy.
“This is something they look forward to every year,” Goodman said. “It’s the envy of all the other city events.”
Goodman said the fanfare the organizations puts on with the music, awards and free food have made it both a fun and friendly competition for the kids.
“The Hohokams have perfected celebrating the kids,” Goodman said.
Hohokam member Christopher Passey knows the history of the city tradition: his father Bill and uncle David started the swim meet in 1979.
“It’s an honor because it’s such a fun swim meet,” Passey said. “As the years have progressed, it’s gotten bigger and more entertaining.”
Chris graduated from Red Mountain High School in 2004 and swam in the event for all four years.
His brother Michael also graduated from Red Mountain in 2002 and was ranked number two in the state, which contributed to him earning a swim scholarship to Stanford University.
Mesa native and third-generation Hohokam member Jeremy Felstead also grew up taking part in the event and has watched his three sons swim in it as well.
Felstead graduated from Mountain View High School in 1991 and swam for three years at Mountain View.
Felstead said the custom beach towel that first place winners receive has become a coveted prize for decades.
“I think it just shows the commitment the Hohokams have to Mesa youth sports,” Felstead said.
A member since 2009, Felstead said he helps organize the event but that doesn’t require as much work as you’d think.
Felstead it’s still takes some work to get everything in place and the reception it receives from the kids “makes it all worth it.”
Mountain View Senior Case Felstead said he’s enjoyed the event’s fanfare.
“It’s definitely one of the most fun meets so far,” Case said.
Case said he and the Mountain View boys swim team outperformed their expectations taking first place overall.
Case said the event strikes a perfect balance between helping the athletes maintain their competitive edge while still having a friendly competition between crosstown rivals.
“Other meets, everyone’s just trying to break each other down,” Case said. “It’s just a good break.”
Case said the tradition brings a lot of positive energy to the team and the community that he enjoys taking part in.
“It’s just shows how the Hohokams care a lot about the youth,” Case said. “It’s just great to see that.”
