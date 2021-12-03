People who want to get a jump on their Christmas shopping – and find one-of-a-kind gifts that will be treasured for years – might want to circle this Saturday on their calendar.
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, the Mesa Historical Mesa Historical Museum, 2345 N. Horne, is hosting a massive Arts & Crafts Fair that could keep visitors there for hours as they traipse through aisles featuring 60 vendors, sample books offered at a mini-book fair, grab something to eat – and get a free pass to wander through the museum itself.
Guests also will be helping out a city landmark.
“This is a bit ambitious of us to make it this big but it’s the only way I can raise funds during this time,” said museum Executive Director Susan Ricci. “Our popular Historic Home Tour had to be cancelled once again and that is our largest fundraiser.”
Ricci said the house tour fell victim to the pandemic for the second consecutive year.
“Due to COVID, it was uncomfortable for home owners to have so many people walking through their houses so we had to cancel,” she said. “We hope we can move forward after this year.”
In the meantime, Ricci said, “This time we more than doubled the number of vendors we had in the spring.”
Among them will be pottery by Pima artist Ron Carlos, a woven metal cactus by Sharie Harwood Monsam and a hand-carved wooden bowl by Marc Thompson.
Vendors will be selling leather work, bead work, jewelry, ornaments, candles, soaps and lotions, ceramics, flutes, upcycled art, Native American pottery, essential oils and sculptures.
As for touring the museum, guests can see a special exhibit celebrating the many different cultures that contributed to the settlement of Mesa, including some of the extraordinary individuals who broke racial barriers to become civic leaders in our community.
There’s also an exhaustive exhibit featuring artist Karen Kuykendall’s paintings, jewelry and papier-mache, which have been exhibited at both the Phoenix Art Museum and the Tucson Art Museum.
She was a published author and teacher who created a fantasy world of Cat-People which inspired a lot of her artwork including dolls, sculptures and paintings. With over 1,000 pieces now a part of the Mesa Historical Museum’s permanent collection, this exhibit is dedicated to her art.
Play Ball: The Arizona Spring Training Experience features the history of Spring Training, the birth of the Cactus League and Cactus League Hall of Fame, along with photos and collections from the last one hundred years of baseball in Mesa. This exhibit focuses on the history of the current Spring Training Teams of Mesa, the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland A’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.