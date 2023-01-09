Mesa set a new benchmark as it swore in the new council members during a Jan. 4 ceremony at the Mesa Arts Center, boasting for the first time in city history three women on the council.
Second-term council member Jenn Duff celebrated the moment in her remarks after giving the oath of office.
“I’m so thrilled and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this moment in Mesa’s history,” Duff said. “This is especially touching for me to share this moment with my granddaughters that are here and seated.”
Alicia Goforth for District 5 and Dr. Scott Somers for District 6 were also sworn in last week. Duff, Goforth and current council member Julie Spilsbury make up the historic number.
The event featured several touching moments.
Duff announced that her mother’s cancer is now in remission and thanked her parents for their support during the campaign “despite their own challenges.”
Somers thanked his grandchildren for letting him use their “cute little faces” on his campaign literature, and recalled that last time he was elected to council, in 2006 and 2010, it was his kids, now adults, on the flyers.
Goforth, who is a first-time council member, thanked her family for being supportive of her move to a higher level of public service that could impact their daily lives.
The swearing-in ceremony also featured performances from local groups.
The honor guards for the Mesa police and fire departments kicked off the event with bagpipes and marching, followed by a flute performance and hoop dance from Tony Duncan and songs by the Red Mountain High School Choir.
Duff remarks set a lofty tone for the evening.
“It takes all of us men and women in every race and ethnicity, social class, and gender identity and preference, working together to make progress, and we will succeed when we’re all at the table,” she said.
In an interview after the ceremony, Duff predicted the new council would work well together, but emphasized that the council members are individuals with different views
“I’m not seeing it as a team, I’m not feeling that,” Duff said. “I’m feeling like we’re very rooted in our individual persons and who we are and how we think and what we think – and respect each other for that.”
