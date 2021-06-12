The Mesa Historic Preservation Board recently discussed the cultural resources in the Washington-Escobedo Heritage Neighborhood and how to preserve this landmark in the city’s African-American heritage.
The area – bordered by Center and 6th streets and Mesa and University drives – had once been segregated and was the home to many significant Black role models, board member Bruce Nelson said.
Nelson recounted the city’s failed attempt to gentrify it in 1986, pitting homeowners against officials who wanted to replace their houses with a new development.
A city document explaining the area’s significance noted that the neighborhood “has its roots during a time of segregation that drove the residents of the area to create a close-knit community.”
“African-Americans arrived in Mesa starting in the early 1900’s, but discrimination kept them from owning homes in the original town site,” it states, saying the Washington-Escobedo neighborhood was “the first housing subdivision to welcome them as buyers, homesteaders and residents.”
Early in World War II, African-American soldiers who were stationed at Williams Air Force Base settled in the Escobedo apartments that the city built.
In 1986, the community came under siege from the city, but residents pushed back against efforts to gentrify the area, Nelson said.
Designating this neighborhood as a Heritage Neighborhood four years ago kept developers from bulldozing the buildings and constructing large-scale apartment complexes in their place.
From military veterans who were former slaves to the first casualty of World War 1 to Jerry Boyd – Mesa’s first African-American council member – this neighborhood has produced some influential people, Nelson said.
Nelson later said he grew up in the Washington-Escobedo Neighborhood and attended the Booker T. Washington School, which was segregated during the 1970s.
He saw first-hand how the neighborhood changed and grew while still maintaining its historical significance.
“There was an exodus from the neighborhood” as the older generation passed on and the school he attended as a child was shut down,” he said.
Many of the African-Americans who used to live there have moved out and a larger Latino community has moved in, he added.
“Things do change, but we do still want to hold on to as much as what we had,” Nelson said.
The board’s discussion is part of a larger discourse to keep the area a Heritage Neighborhood in Arizona.
The neighborhood still contains several sites of historic significance. including the first black church, Mount Calvary church, which has been designated as a historical landmark in Arizona.
Nelson’s current goal is to add signs in the community to several important sites, including the homes of the first African-American high school principal in Arizona, a famous photographer who worked with Frank Lloyd Wright and several professional football players.
Nelson creates documentaries based on his experiences in the neighborhood and the people that live there in an effort to elevate the voices of his community.
His current project is focused on the matriarchs of the neighborhood.
“In order to move into the future, you have to know the history,” Nelson said.
Nelson wants people to know that Mesa once had a segregated community and it “was not immune to the perils of the country as a whole.”
He hopes that others will stop viewing it as “just another ghetto” and see the historic and cultural value it brings to Mesa.
The Historic Preservation Board also introduced the new owners of the Mesa Women’s Club.
The property was bought by Trevor Woodford but he said he plans to continue using the property for its original purpose, hosting events and all appointments made with the former owners.
Woodford said he and his wife are “excited to be a part of the community.”
The board plans to hold a retreat there on June 27.
