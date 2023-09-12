High schoolers can enter veterans essay contest

The deadline is drawing near for an essay contest launched by two nonprofits and tied to the Phoenix and East Valley Veterans Day parades.
Honoring American Veterans and College Bound AZ are asking high school students to submit essays by Sept. 20 related to the holiday. They will give $250 scholarships to the two authors whose work is judged best for quality, writing and grammar.
The essays must be related to this year’s theme: "Never Forget, Forever Honor."
The 300-500 word essays must be submitted online at the Honoring America’s Veterans website, honoringamericasveterans.org, by Sept. 20.
The two winning essays will be printed in the parade program and on the organizations’ and other mementos. The winners’ teachers will also receive a $150 award to be used in furthering classroom education.
College Bound AZ's program youth have been participating in the East Valley Veterans Day Parade since 2010 and last year their float won for the best themed entry.
College Bound AZ is dedicated to helping underserved youth achieve their dream of a brighter future through education.
Honoring America’s Veterans hosts the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade
