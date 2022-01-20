East Valley high school seniors seeking scholarships and other tuition help for college got a helping hand in filling out applications last week as 50 trained volunteers manned the “Mesa Drive-Up” in the Mesa Convention Center parking lot.
The volunteers helped the seniors and their parents complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) paperwork, an essential first step for students seeking any financial aid for higher education.
It is also required for participation in the Mesa Promise and Arizona Promise programs that can provide free tuition at Mesa Community College and Arizona public universities.
“We’re happy to host this event, but we are particularly engaged in it, because we have the Mesa College Promise. That’s a needs-based program, so the gateway into that is filling out the FAFSA form,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles, who attended the event to express the city’s support.
“Really, it is the first step for any type of scholarship or student aid, but it can be a little bit intimidating, particularly if you are a first-time college-going family or if you’ve got immigration status issues, or what have you. So, we’re anxious to hold people’s hands and help them to realize that this is very important,” he added.
The Mesa College Promise guarantees two years of community college education at Mesa Community College for Mesa high school graduates. If a student qualifies for any kind of federal aid pursuant to FAFSA, they qualify for the Mesa College Promise.
It is a “last dollar” program, meaning that after a student receives the Pell Grant and other scholarship funds, the Mesa Promise makes up the difference in tuition.
The drive-up event is part of a larger scale strategy to encourage more families to complete the FAFSA.
Last year, the Mesa Drive-Up attracted 250 people in 170 cars during the three-hour event. The count included all passengers in the cars and was the largest of 12 FAFSA events conducted by a partnership that includes the City of Mesa, Access ASU, Education Forward Arizona, Be a Leader Foundation and Ask Benji.
Lisa Woodburn and her son, Ethen Fernandez, were among the attendees seeking assistance Tuesday. Ethen, who attends McClintock High School in Tempe, is planning to become a firefighter. He is Lisa’s youngest son and the first to attend college.
“I heard it’s a hard process,” she said. “It’s so great that they’ve got someone to help you through. When I told my co-worker and my boss, they were like, ‘That’s awesome! Because when we did it, nobody helped.’”
As cars drove into the lot, they were assigned to one of nine stations, three of which had Spanish-speaking volunteers. All were equipped with wi-fi. Attendees remained in their cars while masked volunteers responded to their questions and walked them through the application process.
Heidi Doxey, a program manager for Education Forward Arizona, explained that the goal was to complete the FAFSA, then sign and submit it electronically so it was done and filed by the time the students and parents drove out.
Doxey praised Mesa Public Schools for “leading the charge” with innovative FAFSA strategies.
In 2018, FAFSA completion numbers in the district were at 38%. By the end of 2019, under the leadership of then newly appointed Director of Opportunity and Achievement, Dr. Michael Garcia, the numbers had increased to 50%, “which is a huge bump,” said Doxey.
Then COVID hit and the numbers started sliding all across the country.
“Arizona is 49th in FAFSA completion in the country and has been for a very long time,” she explained. “So, when we were seeing numbers trend up by 3%-5% statewide pre-pandemic, we were really excited. Then with COVID, everything flattened out or decreased.”
When schools closed to in-person classes, students weren’t able to get help from their counselors or attend workshops at the schools, so the educational partnership decided to build a computer lab outside. “It’s not easy, just for the record,” said Doxey. “It’s a huge lift, but it’s what kids needed. It was what families needed.”
Although there is no tracking data on how many applications were completed as a result of the Drive-Up events, Doxey stated that one of the partners has encouraged the group to, “keep doing FAFSA Drive-Ups, because every time you do, we bump up, like, 2% as a state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.