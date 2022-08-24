Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22.
Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
Unlimited free wash and dry will be available from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day and on-site attendants will show people how to use the machines.
Clean Laundry was launched in 2014 in Waterloo, Iowa, by a father-and-son duo that wanted to create “a space where the customer experience was most important,” the company said in a release.
“Clean, comfortable, and highly efficient machines were lacking in the area laundromats,” said co- founder, Ethan Akin, on how the concept was developed. “We wanted to give customers an alternative option that made doing laundry enjoyable.”
The store comes with a kiosk application and mobile-pay contactless option that allows customers to control and operate their laundry from a mobile device without coins.
The store is equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi, water softeners, large screen HDTVs and state-of-the-art security surveillance.
One franchise owner said, “This store is totally different from what everyone thinks of when they think laundromats. We are changing the narrative and offering a super clean enjoyable experience.”
Once the free-trial period ends, Regular operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Another Clean Laundry location in Mesa is under construction on E. Brown Road and is scheduled to open later in the year.
