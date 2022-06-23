U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has issued a national advisory aimed at bringing attention to the rising problem of burnout among health care workers. Murthy, center, joined Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, left, and Phoenix pediatrician Claire Nechiporenko, right, at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center on May 24, 2022, to highlight the issue and its ramifications. (Alexandra Conforti/Cronkite News)