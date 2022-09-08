A memorial that captures the horror that America witnessed 21 years ago will return to Tempe Beach Park this week.
The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute will be held Sept. 9-11 for what Chairman Nick Bastian said is an effort to not only memorialize victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks but capture the unity that immediately followed.
“Some of the emotion that I've seen and felt, you really can't describe it,” Bastian said. “We just want to make sure that people don't ever forget what happened that day.”
In 2001, Bastian was living in Mesa and working as a residential Realtor when he woke up to a surreal moment on TV.
Like millions of Americans on that Tuesday morning, Bastian watched United Airlines Flight 175 crash into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
Bastian said that moment still lives with him to this day and why he wants to remind people what happened, not just on that day, but in the days following, especially for those not born at the time – like his three teenage sons.
“It really just felt like our country came together as Americans,” Bastian said. “And that's something that I'll certainly never forget and I hope other people don't.”
For the past 20 years, Bastian said people from all over the world have attended the Healing Fields memorial.
The Tempe Exchange Club will plant one flag for each person that was killed that day – nearly 3,000, according to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.
“If you have a loved one that was lost that day, we can actually show you where that person's flag is,” Bastian said.
Past events have shown flags fill the crescent-shaped grass field at the heart of the Tempe Beach Park. That area primarily commemorates the victims inside the Twin Towers.
Smaller areas around the large field commemorates victims inside the Pentagon and inside the airliner that was crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
Bastian said he’s served as the chair for the Healing Fields Committee for the past three years and it’s the largest event the Tempe Exchange Club puts on.
The event costs approximately $30,000 annually to put up and store the three-foot-by-five-foot US flags, Bastian said.
In years past, the impressive feat begins with hundreds of volunteers showing up at 6 a.m. the first day of the event and within an hour-and-a-half, a sea of green grass becomes a sea of flags.
It might look like clockwork repeated year-after-year, but Bastian said the organization puts a lot of work into the massive undertaking.
“There really is a lot of moving parts and we put a lot of hours into it,” Bastian said.
Fifteen years ago, Bastian said he started out as a volunteer putting up flags and eventually returned the next couple years.
After a few years, Bastian joined The Tempe Exchange Club. He’s served as the event chairman for the past three years.
This year’s event located at 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe will begin on Friday, Sept. 9, at 6 a.m. with “Stand Up Flags” setup and volunteers are greatly welcomed.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the event continues with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5k Run/Walk at the Tempe Beach Park at 8 a.m.
Visitors are welcome to visit throughout the day and on Saturday, the event will end the day with a Freedom Concert from 6:30-9 p.m.
The Healing Field Tribute will include a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcome to join in reading the names towards the end of the ceremony.
The event officially ends with a “Stand Down the Field” on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 a.m., when volunteers are again needed to help in taking down the flags.
For more information, call Nick Bastian at 602-803-6425 or visit TempeHealingField.org
