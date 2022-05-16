Mesa officials are warning residents to be careful about what they throw away after three garbage truck fires in two months.
Since March 31, Mesa Fire & Medical Department has responded to three garbage truck fires around the city.
On March 31 near the intersection of Broadway and 32nd Street, a mixture of pool chemicals and lacquer thinner caused a fire in a front-load garbage truck. On April 15 near the intersection of Greenfield and Brown, chargeable battery packs caused a fire in an automated side-loader truck. On May 2 near Baseline and Alma School roads, aerosol paint cans caused a fire in a front-load truck.
“Our message is that residents should never place any type of hazardous materials,” city spokesman Mariano Reyes said. “Even if they believe the container is empty, in their trash or recycle containers.”
Front load trucks service the large metal bins commonly found at apartment complexes and commercial businesses. Automated side loader trucks service residential trash and recycle barrels.
A fourth incident where a resident had included pool acid bottles in their bulk trash pile caused a release of fumes among the crew as it loaded the pile onto a truck. The staff had to seek medical attention.
Residents should bring their household hazardous materials to the Household Hazardous Materials Facility at 2412 N. Center Street, Building 2 for recycling and/or safe disposal. Residents can enter through Lehi Road
Residents must remain in their vehicles while all materials to be disposed should be kept in the trunk, cargo area or truck bed.
Bins and totes will not be emptied and/or returned but gas and oil containers can be returned upon request.
The facility is open to Mesa residents Wednesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to noon and there is no additional cost to use the facility.
Some popular items people bring in include televisions, latex paint, cardboard boxes and glass containers. For a full list of items, visit mesa.gov.
“These materials can combust or ignite a fire when they come in contact with other materials as they are being compacted in the truck,” Reyes said.
For the safety of staff and the environment, items are only accepted during hours of operation.
The facility is monitored by 24-hour video surveillance and any item dropped off after hours is considered illegal dumping and subject to prosecution.
City officials said that local businesses are not eligible to use the HHM facility and should contact a private hazardous waste disposal company for available options.
With summer barbecue season in full swing, Reyes said residents should never place hot coals or fireworks in trash barrels.
“If not properly extinguished, the coals and fireworks can cause a fire in the container or garbage truck,” he said in a statement.
