BASE jumping nonprofit returns to Camelback Mountain for traumatic brain injury solutions fundraiser, and benefit concert to bring attention to veteran suicide.
Members of the veteran-run nonprofit 22 Jumps will take to the skies on February 4 to fundraise research and treatment options for veterans who suffer from traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues contributing to the current epidemic of veteran suicide.
“We combine BASE jumping, fundraising, event planning, and visual storytelling to support the development of durable solutions for traumatic brain injuries,” 22 Jumps founder Tristan Wimmer said.
BASE jumping is the recreational sport of jumping from fixed objects and using a parachute to descend safely to the ground, and the acronym “BASE” stands for the four categories of fixed objects from which one can jump: buildings, antenna, spans such as bridges, and earth – most of the time meaning cliffs.
This year, two local businesses are partnering with 22 Jumps to expand fundraising efforts.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, Dixxon Flannel Co. will host a benefit concert featuring local band Los Gringos on at its Tempe showroom presented by Cider Corps.
The next day, Cider Corps will hold a sit-down dinner in its Mesa Taproom with three speakers from Cohen Veteran Bioscience and other leaders in traumatic brain injury research to discuss advancements in TBI.
“Currently, there is no way for a medical provider to tell someone that they have a TBI that is attributed to a previous mechanism of injury,” Wimmer said. “22 Jumps, in partnership with CVB and our other research partners, hope to change that.”
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among post-9/11 veterans.
Wimmer and Chris Carnahan will each complete 22 BASE jumps off Camelback Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 4. Each jump is symbolic of the 22 active duty service members and veterans in the U.S. who succumb to suicide each day.
“I think that physically and mentally that many jumps, with the combined hiking aspect, will push me out of any comfort zone that I am typically used to with parachuting,” Carnahan said.
The jumps will be held as part of the fourth annual 22 Jumps event at Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, beginning at 6 a.m. Those who wish to support are asked to meet at the Echo Canyon Trailhead.
Wimmer, a Marine Corps Infantryman and Scout Sniper veteran, founded the nonprofit in 2020 in memory of his brother Kiernan Wimmer, a recon and Marine Forces Special Operations Command Marine who served a tour of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Kiernan suffered a massive TBI in Al Anbar, Iraq, in 2006 and his quality of life deteriorated over the next nine years until he took his own life in 2015.
22 Jumps utilizes BASE jumping as a fundraising platform to support the development of short-term and long-term TBI solutions and started the Camelback event as a tribute to Kiernan Wimmer, but Tristan quickly expanded its scope after learning about the countless families affected by veteran suicide.
This will be the group’s seventh event nationwide and each event has a fundraising goal of $22,000.
To date the organization has raised more than $180,000.
Proceeds support the Kiernan Wimmer TBI Innovation Initiative at Cohen Veteran Bioscience , a nonprofit biomedical research organization dedicated to fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics for millions of people who suffer the devastating effects of trauma-related and other brain disorders and brain trauma, a major risk factor for suicide.
If You Go...
Los Gringos Benefit Concert
When: Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Dixxon Flannel Showroom, 7200 S. Priest Drive, Tempe.
Cost: $22
Fundraising Dinner
When: Friday, Feb. 3, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Cider Corps Mesa, 31 S. Robson, Mesa
Cost: $200
Tickets: for the concert and dinner: bit.ly/3ZK9qmf.
Information/donations: 22Jumps.org.
