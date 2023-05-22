In February, two Mesa residents waited almost two hours through a contentious city council hearing to speak on an unrelated matter: how a “drug rehab” house that opened on their block the previous month was hurting the neighborhood.
There had already been multiple fights at the property and an overdose, Gale Merritt told council, and instances of “screaming and verbal abuse and cussing” made her wonder if she needed to call the police.
The Mesa Police Department said there have been three calls for service to the property since Jan. 1.
Merritt said the new group home brings the total group homes in her neighborhood to four. There were already homes for assisted living, disabled residents and a “felon recovery” house.
The new house was adding to the density of group homes in the neighborhood, and neighbors were also frustrated that it seemed to lack adequate management to control impacts to neighbors.
“This is where my husband and I want to retire and live out our lives, and meanwhile we’ve got homes (where) we’re afraid of our safety,” she said. “I wish we could stop having these kinds of houses.”
William Bodine, another resident of the neighborhood at the southeast corner of Lindsay and Brown road, pointed out that the new group house shared a wall with the other social service house.
He thought that was a bad idea.
Bodine said he saw “a transient walking up and down our street and even invited into the drug house,” adding police have told him they have found needles on the street.
“I’ve never heard of that before in the years that I’ve lived there,” Bodine said.
The Tribune was not able to locate a number for the owner of the home, Gopal Inc., which is registered in Tempe, to confirm the house is being used for drug recovery.
The city regulates homes with five to 10 unrelated individuals.
If tenants are receiving special services, they are classified as “community houses,” or “social service facilities” if they are providing behavioral health services like drug detoxification.
Deputy City Manager Candace Cannistraro said community houses must register with the city and follow city guidelines.
The guidelines stipulate that the community house can’t be within 1,200 feet of another community house, the house must have the appropriate license from the state for the services offered and the owner must submit a good neighbor policy to the city that includes contact information for a manager or person responsible.
Residents of another neighborhood that has raised an outcry with city leaders over group homes believe that the owner and operator of group homes on their street are using “loopholes” to avoid registering with the city and duck the 1,200-foot spacing requirement and operate two homes within 200 feet of each other.
Property owners John Conover and Aspiring Anew Generation, the operator of the “supportive housing” program in the two houses in a neighborhood near Gilbert and McKellips roads, say they are following all applicable laws and offering important housing to people in need.
But neighbors accuse them of failing to mitigate negative impacts to neighbors and violating the spirit of laws at a minimum.
“Liquor bottles and beer cans, police call outs, random cars, trespassing, domestic disputes, caseworkers coming and going, probation officers,” Paul Rowley said in a text message when asked about the impacts to his street.
“Trash overflowing in garbage cans, transport vehicles, four to nine people placed in homes for a night, a week, etc.”
“I’m not sure how (residents are) being helped if they’re been brought in here in a van dropped off for three days and then they leave,” he said.
Mesa PD reports there have been 11 calls for service between the two community homes on the block in the past year.
On a visit to the neighborhood last week, the yards of the two houses in question did not have trash on them, though the lawns were browning.
Meghan, who lives next door to a group house and asked to be identified by her first name only, said there has not been enough information provided to neighbors about the occupants.
“I bought this house back in June of last summer and certainly didn’t think I was going to be sandwiched between two of these community houses.”
Meghan said she’s observed cigarette butts and beer bottles thrown into her yard, and people smoking marijuana in a truck outside one of the residences.
In themselves these are minor nuisances, Meghan said, but they add to the larger issue: confusion about the nature of the homes and whether they are being competently managed.
“I have grace for (homeless) people that are in those situations … but I also want to know that my daughter is safe,” Meghan said. “We have no idea if the people living next to us are on parole” or have committed sexual assault. “Is it safe to let my daughter walk to her friend’s house?”
Jessica Stanford, founder of Aspiring Anew Generation, said the homes are abiding by the city’s occupancy rules.
She told the Tribune that the homes offer subsidized housing to people in need, and are not sober living homes. The homes have house rules, she said, and residents are removed if they violate them.
“We’ve been in Mesa for the last two years. We’re not an overnight operation. Our families have been situated there,” she said.
Rocky Delgadillo, an attorney for Aspiring Anew Generation, said the organization currently operates 16 homes in Mesa, 30 in total.
“In the city of Mesa, we do not operate licensed group homes, nor are we operating licensed, sober living homes. In Mesa, Aspiring Anew Generation complies with all local regulations,” he said.
Conover and Stanford say neighbors’ complaints are fueled in part by racial bias, since nearly all of the tenants are “brown,” Stanford said.
She said tenants are being made to feel unwelcome and racially discriminated against with cameras going up and neighbors taking pictures of cars and people.
Neighbors say the tenants are “almost all Native American,” but Rowley scoffed at the idea that race is a factor in their concerns.
“The race doesn’t matter, what matters is homeless people are being put in these homes for a few nights or a few weeks,” he said.
Meghan, who lives next to one of the homes, doesn’t trust Stanford’s claims about the organization and its adherence to local rules.
Aspiring Anew Generation states on its website that it is a nonprofit, but the Tribune could not find an organization matching it using the IRS’s online search tool.
Delgadillo said AAG operates and manages “four licensed homes outside of Mesa city limits,” but the organization could not be found using the Arizona Department of Health Services’ search tool for licensed residential facilities.
Cannistraro said the city is taking a “multi-departmental” approach to dealing with complaints over group homes in residential neighborhoods involving the planning department, code compliance and Mesa PD.
“They’re going out and they’re looking at the neighborhood like they would with any complaints,” Cannistraro said.
Code compliance officers can “observe the exterior from the street, but we cannot go into the house.”
If community homes or social service facilities are licensed with the state, the state can do inspections, but not the city.
The city has to balance property owners’ rights with neighbors’ quality-of-life concerns, she said.
She said if neighbors believe group homes operators are committing Medicare fraud by offering bogus behavioral health services, they should contact the state.
Rowley said the neighbors have been instructed to call the police if they see a crime, and to call the code compliance office if they believe there are more than four people living in the homes.
For neighbors, the number five is an arbitrary benchmark for houses that appear to operate as highly transient shelters, but getting the houses registered with the city would at least add a little more regulation to what seems to them a Wild West of group housing.
