According to preliminary state assessment and graduation data from the 2022-23 school year, Mesa Public Schools continued to recover from pandemic-driven drops in student achievement but the numbers are still short of full recovery.
In a presentation to the MPS Governing Board on the latest results from state assessment tests, Mark Strom, the new assistant superintendent for strategy and organizational effectiveness, pointed out significant rebounds in MPS' graduation rate and standardized test scores for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“Across kindergarten through eighth grade we saw proficiency increases in a vast amount of areas,” Strom said.
Kindergarteners and first-graders grew in English Language Arts proficiency 4% and 5%, respectively, and kids in second, third and eighth grade rose in math proficiency 4%.
But while achievement for K-8 was higher this year than the previous two years, the district is still below where it was in 2019.
And the data was not as encouraging for high school students, who scored lower in all four subject areas of the ACT this year compared to the prior year.
Eleventh-graders showed particularly large declines, dropping 12% in reading, 6% in math and 8% in science.
Strom cautioned Governing Board members to take this year’s ACT results for high schoolers with a large grain of salt.
He said that because the state relaxed its testing rate requirements during the pandemic, fewer MPS students took ACT in 2021-22 compared to this year, when the state’s 95% test rate mandate was back in force.
In 2021-22, the ACT test rate was between 80% to 90%, according to Strom.
He believes the lower percentage of test takers in 2021-22 inflated ACT scores because college-bound students were less likely to skip.
This year’s cohort included more students who aren’t planning to attend college and may have had less motivation to demonstrate proficiency on the test, he said.
“That’s not an excuse for ACT scores going down. It’s a fact,” Strom said.
The lower performance by the older students wiped out the gains among the younger grades for the district-level achievement scores.
Because of that, MPS’ overall percentage proficiency stayed flat at 32% – the same as in 2021-22.
The flat proficiency rate on state assessments is bad news for MPS Superintendent Andi Fourlis, whose pay-for-performance measurements this year include the goal of raising proficiency from 32% to 45%.
The superintendent’s pay-for-performance plan includes six goals. Fourlis is eligible for a performance bonus of up to 7% of her base salary and annuity, or $18,388, for meeting the goals.
While she didn’t hit the target proficiency percentage, Strom’s data shows Fourlis may have met a separate performance goal: raising graduation rates from 76% to at least 82%, which was the district’s graduation rate in 2019.
The pandemic struck graduation rates hard, in part because chronic absenteeism surged and schools across the country struggled to contact students who dropped off the radar.
The state’s preliminary graduation rate for MPS this year is 81%, but Strom said the district currently pegs it at 83%.
He believes the state’s figure will rise before they become official in September as students who transferred out of the district are factored in.
Another bright spot for the district was an improvement in chronic absenteeism from the prior two years.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as a student missing 10% or more of school days. This year 31% of students were considered chronically absent, compared with 40% last year.
As with several data points in the presentation, the absenteeism data was encouraging but showed more work is needed to return to pre-pandemic levels of 17%.
“The No. 1 thing parents. guardians and caretakers can help us with is getting those kids to schools for those learning experiences,” Strom said. “This is not a Mesa trend either. It’s through the roof across the nation.”
District officials credited the achievement gains for K-8 to focused efforts on growing proficiency.
Assistant Superintendent Arlinda Mann highlighted efforts this year at Eisenhower Center for Innovation, which had “marked improvement” in language and math.
Mann said she and the Eisenhower principal did a “deep dive” into the school’s math assessment data and made sure ample time was blocked out during the day for teachers to focus on math instruction.
The school also created a math committee that met monthly to look at data and see where improvements could be made on instruction.
Mann said she and the principal took the time to look at lesson plans and helped teachers adjust “instructional practice” to better hit the skills needed for state assessments.
The latest data shows a slow but steady climb out of pandemic doldrums for the district.
But this year’s results also show a widening gap between the district’s lowest and highest performing students, with the highest performing schools rising above last year’s highs and some lower performing schools doing worse than last year.
In data broken down by race, African American students scored lower on third-grade assessments in both language arts and math, while American Indian students dropped on third-grade assessments for language arts.
African American students, however, grew proficiency rates substantially on eighth-grade assessments in language and math.
Strom said that thanks to the data, the district knows which schools need more attention “and we know exactly what they need to work on.”
Following the presentation, board President Marcie Hutchinson praised Strom’s analysis of the preliminary data,and requested similar presentations to the board more frequently throughout the year.
She also alluded to what she has previously said is a challenge of standardized testing: getting students to put effort into a test that doesn’t directly impact them.
“How will we get the kids to take the tests seriously? It seems in K-8 we’re on our way, but with high school kids, it’s another challenge,” she said.
Mesa is among a couple districts in the region that has been transparent about early results from the assessment tests.
Both Gilbert districts have not disclosed any information about them, for example.
The initial cut of data from Arizona’s assessment tests comes at a time when various studies have expressed concern about the pandemic’s impact on learning.
Math and reading test scores among US 13-year-olds declined significantly since 2019, according to figures released last week from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as the “Nation’s Report Card.”
Observers claim pandemic school closures likely accelerated what was already a decade- long downward trend in basic academic benchmarks.
The test was administered to a representative sampling of roughly 8,700 students from 460 schools between October and December of last year. Arizona does not participate in that testing
Average decline in scores was consistent across race, gender, and income level, averaging a nine-point drop in math and four-point drop in reading. Researchers also noted student absenteeism as a contributing factor, which has doubled since 2020.
