Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
During his appearance Oct. 11, Giles said he supports Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and Adrian Fontes, the Democrat seeking to replace Hobbs as Arizona Secretary of State.
Giles said he could not support gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, senatorial hopeful Blake Masters or Secretary of State contender Mark Finchem because all three have publicly stated that the 2020 presidential election in Arizona was “stolen” and or because the Democrats have fielded more qualified people.
“Katie Hobbs is a better candidate,” Giles said, stating Hobbs “has the experience and the motivation” to tackle the serious issues confronting Arizona when it comes to water, transportation infrastructure and education. While calling Lake “a gifted communicator,” Giles said, “she doesn’t let the facts get in the way of a good story. And she seems focused on promoting issues that are more sensation and so we need someone that’s going to come in and address those very serious issues and not use problems.”
While he said, “I’ve been a Republican my whole life,” Giles said the Republican Party has changed and focused on driving out people who don’t support views that don’t agree with party leaders.
“I think for some reason people think it’s a winning formula to try to tell people that they don’t belong in the party,” Giles told the show hosts. “I believe in a bigger tent. I think we need to accommodate people. We need to go out and attract them, invite them into the Republican Party.”
Giles was particularly critical of the three candidates for their stand on the 2020 election results and said that accepting those results was the “low bar” he set for determining candidates’ qualification for public office.
Gaydos agreed with Giles, noting that he and his co-host had Finchem on air and that it was “hard to talk to someone who doesn’t live in the same world that we all do. When you talk to him, it’s kind of tough to have a conversation with someone who’s so into all these conspiracies.”
Giles replied that some of his fellow Republicans have become so preoccupied with 2020 that “I have no idea that they have any clue on water issues or what they’re going to do to support public education or what they’re going to address growth. They remain big question marks because they’re focused on conspiracy theories.”
Giles, who has won three nonpartisan citywide races, was called to task by the Republican Committee covering most of East Mesa, which censured him in July within days of the state GOP Party’s similar action against outgoing House Speaker Rusty Bowers. The Mesa Republican lawmaker had testified before the U.S. House special committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the nation’s Capital.
The LD 10 Republican Committee called on its members to “cease recognition” of Giles as a Republican and stop supporting him in any future election.
