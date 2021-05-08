Perhaps befitting an unprecedented time, Mayor John Giles gave an unusual “State of the City” address — delivered, like so much else during the pandemic, virtually.
In a corny spoof of Zoom meetings and binge-watching, Giles starts the video from his computer, wearing a trademark blazer and button-down shirt as he ends a mock meeting; then, after closing his laptop, the camera pulls away to reveal he is wearing shorts.
Giles then hits his phone, texting Mesa City Council members to rally them for the big “watch party.”
They then gather for a Zoom meeting, and “vote” on what to watch.
Each member has a Netflix-like show (“Eastmark Down,” “Luna Landing,” etc.), but Giles overrules them and clicks on his own “Mesaflix” production, which launches the serious business of his annual address.
Talking about the different experiences residents and businesses have had during the COVID-19 time, Giles summarized how the city provided assistance.
“We’re not all in the same boat. We’re all in the same storm,” he said.
He then boasted about the positive things that happened during the last year, including one of the lowest crime rates in the nation and continued growth.
“Economic growth in Mesa has stayed strong despite the pandemic,” he stressed.
“Opportunities are drawing new businesses and residents,” Giles said.
He hit some of the big projects over the last year, from Mekong Plaza, Boeing and Banner Health expansions to Amazon launching its first distribution center in Mesa and massive warehouses and industrial parks going up around the city.
And he celebrated new businesses that came to the city, including electric-car maker ElectraMeccanica.
“This is an exciting time to be in Mesa. (We) welcome new growth while celebrating the historic foundation,” Giles said.
The video ends humorously, with “outtakes” of Giles and others flubbing lines.
