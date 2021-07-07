One of the few “normal” Independence Day celebrations in the Valley – and possibly Arizona – will be held tonight in Gilbert.
It’s also the first time Gilbert will hold its fireworks spectacular at Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, where activities will take place at the amphitheater and great lawn.
Unlike just about anywhere else in Arizona, Gilbert is not requiring spectators to stay in or practically attached to their vehicles.
And the town is featuring live entertainment – unlike Chandler, where spectators must be vehicle-bound at Tumbleweed Park without entertainment other than possibly humming a few bars of the National Anthem. Mesa held its fireworks show last night, July 3, at the site of abandoned Fiesta Mall.
WestWorld in Scottsdale is offering spectators a chance to mill around – if they shell out $41 per adult and $21 per child for VIP tickets that also entitle them to picnic food. Otherwise, they’ll have to pay $41 per carload to sit in or near their vehicle to watch the fireworks.
Tempe – which once held claim to being the East Valley’s biggest July 4 celebration and drew thousands to an all-day party – is dark for the second consecutive year, as is Phoenix. However, Chase Field is hosting a fireworks spectacular after the Diamondbacks-Giants game.
Gilbert Regional Park is closed until 5:30 p.m., when the gates open.
Then, from 7:15-8:45 p.m., live entertainment will be provided by Garth Live, a group featuring Drew Baloh, who, according to his publicist, “has an uncanny resemblance to legendary country music icon Garth Brooks.” He’ll be performing the mega-star’s hits.
Fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m. weather permitting, and will last 20 minutes and throughout the evening. But throughout the evening, food trucks will be on-site, though outside food – except for alcoholic beverages – is permitted.
While people can bring water and lawn chairs, they are not allowed to bring pets, glass containers, canopies, umbrellas or their own fireworks.
About the only hassle appears to be parking. The town urged people to “please consider visiting our event by foot or bike” or at least by carpooling.
While parking is limited, it noted, “two trails easily connect with Gilbert Regional Park” – East Maricopa Floodway and the Queen Creek Wash Trail.
On-site parking will be free but limited.
Other details are at gilbertaz.gov/july4th. ′
