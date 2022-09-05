A cable-manufacturing facility that will be built in Gilbert will build on Arizona’s recent efforts to expand broadband access through higher-speed internet connections in Mesa as well as in underserved communities.
Corning Inc. officials announced Aug. 30 that the plant will bring 250 jobs to the town and will be the its western-most U.S. manufacturing site for optical cable.
“For Corning, it means we’ll be well-positioned to serve our customers in the western U.S. and Canada amid record demand in the industry,” said company Gabrielle Bailey in an email.
“This location is an example of Corning’s practice of strategically locating our cable manufacturing facilities close to our customers to facilitate efficient supply for their immediate needs.”
She pointed to AT&T’s plans to expand fiber internet to the Mesa market.
The carrier made its announcement in the joint event held last week with Corning at Mesa Community College. Corning has a long-term partnership with the carrier, the nation’s the nation’s largest fiber internet provider.
Corning will occupy a 317,000-square-foot building at Park Lucero East, the town’s newest industrial park, near Gilbert and Germann roads, just south of the 202 Santan Freeway.
The industrial park is located in the Central Business District, which is home to nearly 17,000 employees and is set to become Gilbert’s largest employment area by number of employees, according to the town.
The new facility is the company’s latest in a series of investments in fiber and cable manufacturing totaling over $500 million since 2020.
Corning expected the Gilbert facility to begin operations in 2024, in time to support network buildouts funded through the federal government’s $42.43 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program or BEAD, according to Bailey.
Corning’s expansion also will help further the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative to invest $45 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in the United States by the end of the decade.
“We believe access to broadband means access to opportunity – from education to healthcare to quality of life,” said Corning Chairman and CEO Officer Wendell Weeks in a released statement.
“Corning is doing our part to make sure everyone – regardless of where they live – has access to reliable, high-speed connections enabled by optical fiber.”
Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, applauded the company’s news.
“The optical cable created at Corning’s Gilbert manufacturing facility will enable the next generation of entrepreneurs, provide stability, connectivity and jobs to the region and improve the lives of our growing population,” Camacho said.
AT&T anticipated its expanded service into Mesa will become available to local residents in 2023.
With Mesa considered one of the largest and faster growing cities in the country, the company said it sees an opportunity to deliver better access to education, jobs, healthcare and more through the power of fiber connectivity.
AT&T expects to offer speeds of up to 5-Gigs of fiber-based broadband to more than 100,000 homes in and around the Mesa area.
“In an increasingly virtual world, access to high-speed internet is a key to success for individuals, families and business owners,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “We welcome AT&T to Mesa as their team delivers fiber connectivity, ultimately creating better access to education, jobs and healthcare for our great city.”
To build and deploy these networks, the industry will need another 850,000 workers through 2025 so Corning and AT&T have created a program to train fiber optic technicians.
Mesa area residents can be the first to know when AT&T Fiber is available in their area by visiting: att.com/NotifyMe
