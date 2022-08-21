Get a room

As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city.
According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier this month, the volume of visitors to Mesa isn’t quite back to 2019 levels – but other metrics have grown.
Occupancy is higher now than before the pandemic – 69.1% for 2022 compared to 68.6% in 2019.
Average daily rate is way up this year – likely due in part to inflation – at $109.32 per night, compared to $87.45 in 2019.
But while demand and rates for overnight accommodations in Mesa are up, the supply and variety of offerings has not increased.
In June of this year, Mesa’s supply of hotel rooms was 1.7% lower than the previous year.
The inventory of rooms is stagnant, and what’s available is dominated by limited-service hotels offering travelers a comfortable bed and bathroom for the night but few other amenities.
Mesa Economic Development Director Bill Jabjiniak said there are many hotel projects currently in the pipeline, but most of these are for more of the same – limited service hotels.
Economic development leaders want to coax developers to bring more hotel options including higher-end, full-service hotels, which include amenities like restaurants, business centers, meeting spaces and spas.
Visit Mesa CEO Marc Garcia told the board that the city is likely missing opportunities by not having more full-service hotels where travelers can meet many different needs and desires on property.
As Assistant Economic Development Director Jaye O’Donnell said in an interview, “We need a hotel with a spa” in Mesa.
Garcia said change is especially needed as attractions like the Bell Bank Park sports complex get into full swing and Mesa’s industrial sector grows.
Business executives traveling with expensive accounts are one major market for higher-end lodging.
“A lot of executives in the c-suite (executives like CEOs, CFOs, etc), they want a full-service hotel, and if Mesa doesn’t have it, they do wander to our neighboring communities.," Jabjiniak said.”
But it’s not just executives that want greater amenities when they travel.
Garcia estimated that 35% of families traveling to Bell Bank Park for sports tournaments and other events are in the market for full-service hotels, and right now they are booking in Chandler, Tempe and even downtown Phoenix instead of Mesa.
“I know I travel with my kids a lot for soccer, and my wife doesn’t always want to stay in a select-service hotel,” he said. “She likes to stay in a full-service and have the amenities that come along with it. “
Jabjiniak said the latest travel figures from Visit Mesa are improving the business case for building high-end, full-service hotels in Mesa, as well as the addition of new attractions bringing in a range of travelers to the city.
“You need a layering of leisure travel, sports tourism, business travelers to really make those (high-end) projects pencil out, and I think we’re there,” Jabjiniak said.
Jabjiniak said the city is focused on growing hotel inventory overall and increasing the share of full-service hotels, but he can’t force developers to put in certain hotels. However, he’s talking with developers about the need for diversity in the hotel market, and making the case that Mesa now has a strong market for higher-end accommodations.
