Despite large increases in year-over-year passengers during Arizona’s high tourist season, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport may be losing two seasonal air carriers to of Phoenix Sky Harbor.
Gateway Airport Executive Director J. Brian O’Neill told his board of directors April 18 that low-cost Canadian carrier Flair has notified the airport it is leaving.
He said that WestJet, a Canadian airline with twice weekly service to Calgary, is also considering leaving PMGA at the end of the season, though O’Neill said that decision is not official yet.
A spokesperson for WestJet said the airline does not have any updates to share at this time.
Mesa is a popular destination for Canadian tourists, business travelers and seasonal residents.
WestJet has provided flights to Gateway since 2017, and Flair since 2019, though the pandemic disrupted service to Mesa for both airlines.
Gateway spokesman Ryan Smith said this was the first full year back for both airlines.
While the volume of passengers flown by the two Canadian airlines is relatively small compared to Allegiant Air, the airport’s largest carrier, Flair nearly quadrupled its FY22 figures, and WestJet was up 73%.
Despite the growth in Mesa, O’Neill told the board, Flair was moving in the hopes of replicating success it had in moving service from Hollywood Burbank Airport in California to Los Angeles International Airport.
Flair did not return a request for comment.
“They saw a significant increase in going from the secondary airport to the hub airport,” he said. “They think that there’s a revenue premium that they can get in Sky Harbor.”
“I’m not so sure they’re going to find that here,” O’Neill said, adding that the airport would welcome them back in the future.
O’Neill said that the ongoing pilot and aircraft shortage is also behind the airline changes because it is forcing airlines to prioritize routes and get the most out of each flight.
Canadian airline Swoop is still providing service to Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto, and O’Neill said the airport hopes Swoop will increase its service at the airport to “pick up the slack” from Flair and WestJet.
Smith predicted the changes would have little impact on airport operations next year.
“We don’t anticipate any impact,” he said. “Fiscal year to date, Flair makes up less than 2% of our total passenger traffic at Gateway.”
Smith, however, said that the seasonal airlines will still be missed because they help to round out the year-round service and tend to use the airport during slower times of day.
“The airline industry is kind of a fickle thing,” Smith said. “Airlines do this all the time where they look for opportunities to gain that extra percentage of margin, and everything is exacerbated by the pilot shortage.”
While at least one carrier is leaving, O’Neill reported that Gateway’s largest and most important airline Allegiant Airlines is making moves to deepen its investment in the airport.
He said Allegiant has leased a 63,000-square-foot maintenance hangar at the airport, which he said will be the only hangar capable of servicing every aircraft in Allegiant’s fleet.
Allegiant, which offers nonstop service between Mesa and over 30 cities, has flown 1,167,743 passengers this fiscal year to date, compared with 20,494 for Flair and 7,651 for WestJet.
While the news of Flair and possibly WestJet departing Gateway made O’Neill’s regular update on flights statistics and revenue “bittersweet,” there was plenty of good news to console airport officials and regional leaders on the board of directors.
O’Neill announced that Boeing had entered into a long-term lease for space at the Gateway Executive Airpark, an industrial campus in the northwest corner of the airport that is currently under construction.
He also reported that the second of two hangars leased by space tourism company Virgin Galactic at the airpark has “gone vertical” in the construction process.
“We’ve got quite an inventory of global leading aviation companies” at the airport, he said.
In another bit of good news, a series of deliveries of parts last month for Intel by international air cargo giant DSV Air & Sea last month was successful, and the Danish company will begin twice weekly cargo service in May.
DSV conducted the trial runs to see how its large 747 cargo planes could navigate between Gateway’s runway and the hangar the company has leased at Gateway’s SkyBridge development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.