The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport $14.4 million to replace one of its three terminal buildings with a more functional five-gate facility.
Gateway was one of 600 airports that applied for terminal modernization funds contained in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.
The law allocates $1 billion per year for five years for terminal work specifically. Including all types of improvement projects, airports are slated to receive $25 billion from the law.
Only 90 of the airports, or 15%, that applied for the competitive grants this year received funding; Gateway was the only award recipient in Arizona.
The money will be used to build a terminal for Gates 1 through 5 that is roomier, more energy efficient and accessible for individuals with access and mobility needs.
The new building will replace a temporary structure first installed when the airport was undergoing rapid growth in commercial traffic after Allegiant Air started serving the airport, currently housing Gates 1 through 4 of the airport’s nine gates.
Ryan Smith, Gateway director of communications and government relations, said that one of the limitations of the existing building is crowding when multiple gates are in use.
“During COVID, we kind of learned the hard way … (that) we really only had space to operate two gates at a time,” he said.
The new terminal, he said, will be able to operate all five gates simultaneously.
“When it’s all said and done, it’ll be a great experience for our passengers,” he said.
The airport has been eyeing this upgrade for a long time and already had designs, but the funding was lacking.
Airport officials saw an opportunity in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and while congressional negotiations were underway on the bill last year, Smith said the airport reached out to Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.
Sinema held a strong hand as a swing vote in a U.S. Senate with a razor-thin majority, and while Smith and O’Neill said the entire Arizona congressional delegation helped with the project, both men singled out Sinema for praise.
U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, whose district includes Mesa, sent a letter of support for the project to the U.S. Department of Transportation in March.
Airport officials had been waiting anxiously to see if their $20 million application to support the $28 million terminal addition would succeed.
Though Gateway didn’t get the full amount it requested, Smith said the airport is moving forward on the project immediately.
At its July 19 board of directors meeting, Smith said airport staff will request funds for a large, tent-like “sprung structure” to house gate operations while the new terminal is under construction.
Smith said the construction timeline is 12 to 18 months for completion. The airport’s shops and restaurants will not be affected by the project.
The upgrade may benefit the airport in its quest to grow its passenger traffic and add commercial carriers.
“We’re going to go out and sell this (upgrade),” Smith said. “We’ve got capacity and brand new terminals. … It’s certainly a great tool in our chest as we go out and talk to airlines.”
Smith said the terminal replacement project “represents the last major expansion construction project on the west side” of the airport.
Gateway’s long-range planning, decades away, calls for a larger-scale terminal costing $500 to $800 million would be situated on the east side of the airport, the opposite side of the current terminal.
If and when that happens, the five-gate terminal the airport plans to start building this year would revert to a new use, possibly general aviation, O’Neill told the board.
