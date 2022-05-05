Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport recently announced a record number of passengers passed through its gates in March, tallying 239,160 departures and arrivals for the month.
March is the airport’s busiest time for passenger flights at Gateway, and this year’s peak blew away the airport’s previous record, set in March of 2019, by about 15,000 passengers.
The new record may be a sign that travelers are feeling comfortable flying again as many parts of the country, including Arizona, currently enjoy low COVID transmission rates.
Airport leadership hopes the new highwater mark is just the start of what will be a record-setting year, and a period of sustained growth in aviation activity at the airport, which is seen as an important engine of economic development in the East Valley.
Gateway Executive Director J. Brian O’Neill was buoyant about the airport’s recent activity at the airport board meeting last month.
The record-setting spring comes after years of travel demand cooled by COVID disruptions.
After plunging from 160,000 passengers in February of 2020 to less than 25,000 by April, Gateway’s monthly passenger counts slowly inched up each month until the airport started reaching pre-pandemic levels again last summer.
On a rainy Christmas Eve 2021, the airport even ran out of parking as it experienced a 20% surge over its previous holiday record.
Spikes in the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country in December and January proved to be a speed bump for January’s travel figures, dropping them below 2021 and 2019 levels, but March’s record-setting numbers show the setback was temporary.
There are several signs around the airport that Gateway is preparing for a future of higher volumes of air travel.
Construction crews are working on a new economy parking lot, which will give the airport an additional 1,300 parking spaces – a move to ensure the PMGA never runs out of parking again.
O’Neill also told the board of directors at its April meeting that the airport plans to add an additional 300,000 gallons of aviation fuel storage, more than doubling its current capacity of 250,000 gallons.
The expansion, he said, would bump the airport from a three-day on-site supply of fuel to a seven-day supply, which would help it outlast supply chain disruptions.
“We’ve been extremely busy for the last several months, and there have been a couple times where we’ve run very low on fuel,” he said.
Travelers using PMGA are not just flying in higher numbers, they’re also spending more on food and drink at airport amenities.
O’Neill told the board that revenue from the airport’s non-aviation concessionaires is up 77% in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
“You can see that with the addition of the new upscale concessions that we have in the terminal – and we’re grateful that they’re starting to figure out the staffing issues and those new concessions are staying open longer – you can see that it’s really become an increasing revenue stream for the authority,” he said.
Gateway’s upgraded air traffic control tower – being constructed with $29 million in federal dollars – is also expected to begin operations this year. O’Neill told the board the exterior of the 165-foot tower, which will have space for up to eight controllers, is substantially complete.
FAA technicians are now installing equipment in the interior, O’Neill said, and the tower is expected to be ready by late August.
While reporting on the airport’s growth to the board this month, O’Neill also touted reductions in the number of noise complaints fielded by airport staff. The airport recorded 98 noise calls this fiscal year compared to 177 at the same time last year.
The decrease could stem from reduced commercial air travel in the first half of 2021, but O’Neill attributed it to advances in the aircraft serving the airport.
“We’ve got a lot of stage 3 aircraft that are replacing noisier stage 2 aircraft,” O’Neill said, referring to the FAA’s noise ranking of aircraft, running from 1, the loudest, to 4, the quietest.
Inflation concerns and the impact of Russia’s initiation of war in Europe are creating turbulence in the economy, but O’Neill told the board the airport was on a flight path toward prosperity.
“We feel as long as the economy stays strong and leisure air travel remains strong, we’ll be able to see new record activity for the year of 2022,” he said.
