Former Mesa cop warns of freeway debris dangers

An on-duty accident that resulted in a severe brain injury brought a cruel end to Sean Stoddard’s 13-year career as a Mesa police officer three years ago.
And while he is still recovering, the injury didn’t stop the Army combat veteran and Mesa native from giving back.
Still president/CEO of a nonprofit called The Archangels that he started in 2017 to help veterans and first responders, Stoddard appeared June 6 at a press conference for a different kind of giving back.
He was there at the request of the Maricopa Association of Governments to call motorists’ attention for the need to properly secure loads they’re carrying on their vehicles.
While a distracted driver of an SUV was directly responsible for slamming into Stoddard’s stopped patrol car in August 2020 on the US 60 near the Higley Road exit, he would not have been there had he not parked on the berm to pick up a ladder that another careless motorist let fall from a never-identified vehicle.
Last week, with the mangled wreckage of his police car piled on a flatbed behind him, Stoddard echoed reminders to motorists to secure their loads before they take off.
Stoddard was deployed by the Army for four tours – two in war-torn Iraq and Afghanistan.
But he barely survived the accident, sustaining severe brain trauma.
“I wasn’t able to walk or talk and I was in a wheelchair for a while,” Stoddard said. “They had to reteach me everything: teach me colors, shapes, numbers, letters, everything. And I’m still in therapy. Years later.”
Stoddard served Mesa Police in a variety of capacities during his years on the force. He was aa patrol officer, trainer and school resource officer.
“My time as a civilian law-enforcement officer unexpectedly and heartbreakingly ended after being hit on the freeway by a distracted driver,” he says on his Linkedin profile.
“Although I am saddened that my retirement came unexpectedly and earlier than I would have chosen, I have an attitude of gratitude.”
He earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree while working for Mesa PD and provided the context of the tragedy that can happen to patrol officers and civilian motorists alike when thoughtless people fail to ensure their loads are securely fastened.
In the past year alone, nearly 900 crashes on Arizona freeways have resulted from flying debris from unsecured loads and 23 fatalities have been recorded in the last 10 years.
“We saw more than 800 debris-related crashes last year in the Maricopa region,” said county Supervisor Jack Sellers, chair of MAG’s Transportation Policy Committee and former state Transportation Board member. “These crashes are preventable by securing your load and properly maintaining your vehicle.”
Sellers noted that funding for litter sweeping and pickup is currently at risk.
Maintenance activities are funded through the half-cent sales tax for transportation, which will expire in 2025 unless voters are allowed the opportunity to vote on a proposed extension of the tax.
Right now legislation to put an extension on the ballot is tied up by GOP lawmakers who say too much of that tax’s revenue is devoted to mass transit and not enough to road construction and expansion.
Greg Byres, Arizona Department of Transportation engineer and deputy director for transportation, said his colleagues are sometimes stunned by the objects that fly onto the freeways.
“Swimming pool slides, refrigerators, toilets, furniture — ADOT crews have removed incredible things from freeway lanes,” Byres said. “Items that tumble onto freeways can severely damage vehicles that are moving at freeway speeds and can be deadly for the people in those vehicles.”
State police officers are often on the front lines of road debris crashes.
Department of Public Safety Lt. Col. Deston Coleman said debris poses “a threat to first responders and highway workers when they have to enter traffic to remove the items.
“These risks are completely preventable by taking the time to properly secure your load from spilling or falling out of the vehicle.”’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.