The owners of a controversial East Mesa food truck park have given up trying to secure city permission to continue its operation.
But Ted Sparks, a spokesman for the neighbors who opposed it, said he doesn’t think the fight wore them out.
“Their business is down 50 percent from what it was a year ago,” said Sparks, who with neighbors has been counting the number of patrons’ cars and the food trucks on the premises virtually every recent weekend.
In a Jan. 20 letter to Dr. Nana Appiah, city development services director, attorney Sean Lake wrote a terse note, stating “Power Road Park LLC respectfully withdraws above-referenced case. The property owners are going to evaluate and explore alternative uses for the property.”
The “above-referenced case” involved the owners’ request for a zoning change that would allow them to operate the food truck park on a 2-acre lot on North Power Road just south of East McKellips Road that a year ago was drawing far more cars and trucks than what neighbors have been seeing lately.
City Council was to vote Feb. 7 on the zoning change, but only if the park owners reached two agreements beforehand.
One was a development agreement with the city to address a variety of improvements to the site that addressed a variety of complaints about its current operation and a “good neighbor policy” that homeowners would buy into. The development agreement would be enforceable by the city.
At a Jan. 10 council meeting, Sparks decried the “invasion and chaos caused by the ongoing unauthorized food truck operation.” He also said the neighbors’ complaints are not about food trucks per se but “about preserving the integrity and nature of our neighborhood.”
He said the neighborhood first galvanized in opposition to a proposed self-storage facility on the corner of Power Road and Halifax Avenue, eventually winning a two-year fight to stop the project. But he said that when the property owners proposed an office park on that corner, neighbors were supportive. That project never came to fruition.
Sparks said that a year ago, when
most restaurants were closed, the park drew as many as 265 cars at a time and likely twice that much over one evening’s operation.
Now, the tally is 50 percent down from,” Sparks told the Tribune, adding that recent weekends he has seen only four food trucks while even last fall more than a dozen would be parked on the lot.
Sparks said he was delighted to hear about the letter withdrawing the park owners’ request. “Now we can all sleep at night,” he said.
Traffic, noise and the smell of cooking grease plagued the homeowners when the park was in operation, according to numerous complaints made to the city.
The park owners had been cited for unauthorized uses of the lot but had managed to keep operating while they fought to get city approval for their operation.
Matters began coming to a head in September, when Appiah declared, “The current activities on the property do not conform" to zoning regulations.
The Board of Adjustments upheld his decision on appeal while the Planning & Zoning Board a few weeks later not only gave preliminary approval to let the food truck park continue but to expand.
City Council still had to sign off on the latter action, but made clear earlier this month that the owners had to reach an agreement with both Mesa staffers and neighbors.
The owners' withdrawl also comes six weeks before new city regulations governing food trucks.
In past years the allowable distance for food trucks from a single-family home in Mesa was just 25 feet. Council members voted on Dec. 1 to increase that distance to 250 feet in order to bring the city into alignment with state law once that ordinance takes effect on March 1.
Exemptions may be granted if trucks operate on private property with Council approval, three or fewer trucks operate at one time but not more than four days per year, operate at a special event, or are parked next to private property not more than four days per year.
"They would have never been in compliance anyway," Sparks said.
He said that as for what will happen at the site now, “We don't know but we’ll be watching closely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.