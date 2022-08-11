A special effort by the Mesa Police Department to enforce fireworks laws helped quiet the skies during the July 4 holiday season.
A comparison of fireworks call logs on July 4, 2022, and July 4, 2021, indicates fewer reports of pyrotechnic disturbances this year.
“We received fewer complaints this year in my district,” Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury told the Tribune.
“Mesa PD did a great job seizing almost $12,000 worth of illegal fireworks,” she said. “I believe that is a step in the right direction regarding enforcement during the 4th of July holiday. I hope to see this trend continue ahead of the New Year’s holiday.”
In a June study session, Spilsbury told Mesa Police officials that illegal fireworks seemed to go off on “every street” in Mesa around July 4 and other holidays, and she hoped for increased action on fireworks this year.
Other council members also encouraged the enforcement effort, citing the high volume of complaints they’ve received from constituents about fireworks launched in unsafe areas or creating noise disturbances.
In response, Mesa PD promised stepped up enforcement of fireworks violations and collaboration with Mesa Fire and Medical to educate the public and monitor legal fireworks sales.
Commander Mike Beaton told Mesa City Council members that “officers will be expected to take some sort of action on a fireworks call” this year.
Two large seizures of illegal fireworks by Mesa PD ahead of the long holiday weekend may have reduced the volume of rockets, mortars, Roman candles and other prohibited fireworks in the city during celebrations.
On June 29, police seized 1,665 packages of fireworks valued at $7,755 from George Baber, 40, who was booked on misdemeanor charges for the fireworks and additional charges for misconduct involving weapons/prohibited possessor related to two AR-15 rifles found during the fireworks investigation.
The investigation began when Mesa detectives followed up on an online ad referencing illegal fireworks for sale in Mesa. Detectives contacted the lister and purchased prohibited fireworks before serving a search warrant.
This arrest followed a smaller seizure on June 24, when police found 125 packages of fireworks valued at $4,000 from the liquor and smoke shop in the area of 300 W. Brown Rd. in Mesa.
Police opened an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip that the store was selling illegal fireworks.
Undercover detectives entered the store and saw the illegal fireworks on display and purchased them from employees.
After the purchase, made police executed a search warrant, and there are pending criminal charges against the store owner.
Call logs provided by Mesa PD suggest the seizures and other enforcement efforts may have tamped down the discharge of illegal pyrotechnics.
Mesa PD divides the city into four divisions, and two of the three divisions where comparison data was available reported fewer fireworks calls this year than in 2021.
A fireworks call log for the Fiesta Division was only available for 2022.
The Superstition and Central Divisions both had significant drops in complaints.
Superstition logged 67 fireworks calls on July 4 in 2021, and only 36 in 2002.
The time range of complaints received by the Superstition Division was also much more compressed this year compared to last. In 2021, the fireworks calls began at 12:12 a.m. in the morning of July 4 and didn’t quit until 12:01 a.m. July 5.
This year, the calls didn’t begin until 4:20 p.m. on July 4, and they stopped after 11:46 p.m.
The call logs also suggest a milder year for illegal fireworks in the Central Division, which logged 40 calls on July 4, 2021 but only 25 in 2022.
The timing of calls was also much improved compared to last year, when callers reporting illegal fireworks began 12:14 a.m. the morning of July 4 and continued until 3:07 a.m. on July 5.
But this year, Central Division had no complaints on July 4 until someone called about “aerial fireworks in area of McLellan/Pasadena” at 6:37 p.m., according to the logs.
The Fiesta Division reported 48 calls this year. Based on available data, one part of the city may have had a wilder day of fireworks this year compared to last year: The Red Mountain Division recorded 48 calls this year and 40 calls last year.
The calls from citizens in the Red Mountain Division began 2:19 a.m. on July 4 and continued until 12:03 a.m. on July 5.
A sample of the call remarks entered by operators in the Red Mountain Division that night include: “aerial fireworks going over (caller’s) house,” “commercial grade fireworks being launched from inside the complex and around the neighborhood,” “ground fireworks continuing all night.”
Part of the Red Mountain Division overlaps with the city council district of Council member David Luna.
He noted during a study session before the holiday that he was aware of hot spots for illegal fireworks in his district and supported Mesa PD’s initiative to increase education and enforcement.
