Cheap blue pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s become a drug of choice on the illicit market, are flooding Mesa’s streets and people of all ages and genders are dying at an alarming rate from the powerful narcotic.
West Mesa is a hot spot for drug overdoses across all of Arizona, recording more overdoses in the last six months than any other Primary Care Area of the state as defined by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Cheap forms of other classes of drugs, like methamphetamines, are also widely available and contributing to the carnage; according to the department. About half of all non-fatal overdose incidents in the state involve two or more drugs.
Opiate medications or related drugs dominate the list of overdose causes, but 28% involve meth.
This is what the overdose epidemic looked like for Mesa Fire and Medical Department medics over this year’s Independence Day weekend:
On July 2, it responded to six overdoses. Three people were dead on arrival and three were rushed to the hospital as medics administered the opioid neutralizer naloxone or epinephrine aka adrenaline.
On July 3, eight people overdosed. Three were DOA, and four were transported to medical facilities.
On July 4, six people overdosed. Four DOA and two transported.
Five years ago, state leaders hoped to turn the tide of opioid drug abuse with increased surveillance and new initiatives, but the problem has only worsened since then.
At 811 deaths from opioid overdoses in 2021, Mesa’s annual total of overdoses is more than 12 times higher than it was when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a statewide health emergency from opioids in 2017. For the first two years after that announcement, opioid overdoses in Mesa stayed relatively flat.
But something started to change in the summer of 2019.
Mesa’s rate of overdoses began to climb each month, reaching a new high plateau by November 2019, when the city started seeing monthly overdose numbers roughly four times what they were the previous two years.
This year, Mesa Fire and Medical has been responding to between 150 to 200 opioid overdose calls a month.
Roughly a third of these overdoses were fatal, totaling between 50 and 80 overdose deaths each month, according to city data.
Mesa is still in the grips of the wave of overdoses that began in 2019.
The COVID pandemic has been cited as a factor exacerbating the drug abuse and overdose problems, but Mesa’s current high plateau of deaths began well before COVID.
If not the pandemic, then what is driving the eruption of overdose deaths?
Many are blaming the rise of fentanyl and related synthetic opioids.
In a blog post late last year, ADHS Assistant Director Sheila Sjolander cited the increasing dominance of fentanyl.
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
“Law enforcement continues to report a dramatic increase in the amount of fentanyl in Arizona. Just one of these counterfeit pills can contain a lethal dose,” Sjolander wrote.
“Today, fentanyl is the most commonly identified substance in verified opioid overdoses. More than half of all verified opioid overdoses this year have involved fentanyl,” she continued.
Lt. Tony Landato, operations lieutenant for Mesa PD’s Superstition Patrol District, said last spring that local police are seeing fentanyl saturating the illegal drug market.
“Right now, it is really shocking the amount of fentanyl that is making its way in,” Landato said.
The drugs that predominate on the illegal market tend to shift with market forces, he explained, like price and availability.
“We were seeing heroin in 2000, and stuff like that, and now, there’s a lot that goes on with (prescription) pills, and fentanyl is kind of one of the newer kids on the block,” he said.
The grim reality of drug abuse in Arizona is spilling into many different areas of life in Mesa.
On Aug. 29, City Council approved the purchase of a $188,000 X-ray full body scanner for the police department’s holding unit to detect contraband on detainees before entering the facility.
The Conpass DV body scanner will allow officers to see into human bodies and increase the chances of finding contraband of all kinds, such as blades and caches of pills or other drugs, concealed in body cavities or under clothes.
While the new device will weed out prohibited items of all kinds, officials told Council the body was primarily aimed at detecting drugs in order to reduce the numbers of overdoses inside the facility.
Christina Vangorden, the detention administrator for Mesa PD, told council members she wants the device to “be able to find more drugs on people, especially fentanyl. That’s a huge increase that we’re finding on people when they’re coming through. I’m hoping to reduce the amount of people that are overdosing inside the holding facility.”
“Council knows we’ve had some recent cases where that’s been a tragedy,” City Manager Chris Brady added.
Recent statistics on overdoses in Mesa’s holding facility were not available before press time, but a notice of claim against the city filed in January provides a view of one such tragedy.
The claim was filed by the father of a 41-year-old man who died at a local hospital last year after being rushed from the city detention facility.
After arresting the man for suspicion of aggravated assault, Mesa PD transported him to the city’s holdings facility, where he used the bathroom, “after which time he was seen to be shaking and complained of hypoglycemia,” a Critical Incident Review Board report stated.
A Mesa Fire Medical Department responded to an emergency call, and the man’s condition quickly deteriorated as he lost consciousness with no pulse.
He was rushed to Banner Desert Medical Center, where he died despite “lifesaving measures” from paramedics and doctors.
The father alleged the death was the result of injuries sustained during arrest, but according to the CIRB report, the county medical examiner “found the manner of death to be an accident due to methamphetamine toxicity.”
Besides the toll that illegal drugs are taking on users, Landato also pointed out that drug addiction can drive petty crimes.
“Unfortunately, an individual will develop a drug habit, and then, as you know, we’ve seen in all walks of life, that can deteriorate their lives, maybe to the point that they’re not able to hold a job or that type of thing. And yet, they still have this desire to use drugs,” Landato said.
“Quite typically, they are out committing property crimes, generally speaking – somewhere they can make a quick turnaround for a buck,” Landato said.
Mesa is purchasing the body scanner using American Rescue Plan Act funds. There’s some hope that Mesa will also get significant funds from national settlements with opioid makers for their role in fomenting opioid addiction.
In August 2021, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his office has conditionally signed on to a proposed $26 billion national settlement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors and Johnson & Johnson.
Arizona as a whole could receive up to $549 million from the settlement and the money would be used for opioid treatment, prevention, and education.
