Developers and real estate brokers at the latest industrial groundbreaking in southeast Mesa say demand for commercial space is still steady.
That’s in spite of economic turbulence from inflation and federal interest rate hikes this year aimed at boosting the dollar’s purchasing power by cooling the economy.
If a recession is coming down the road, they said Mesa’s industrial sector is in a good position to weather it.
The 335,006-square-foot Advanced Industrial Center at Pecos and Sossaman roads – one of the epicenters of current waves of development – celebrated the start of construction on July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve announced a fourth round of interest rate hikes this year.
The rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, which tends to tamp down inflation by decreasing economic demand as mortgage rates rise and the cost of financing projects goes up.
But the mood at the Pecos industrial corridor groundbreaking remained upbeat and optimistic as Mesa city officials and executives with builder Clayco and developer ViaWest Group talked about the project on a humid, cloudy morning.
Unlike the massive Gateway Grand industrial campus currently under construction across the street, which will include a 1-million-square-foot building, the Advanced Industrial Center is aiming at smaller manufacturers.
ViaWest says it will subdivide its three planned buildings into units as small as 12,000 square feet.
“There’s a lot of companies that want smaller footprints,” ViaWest Founding Partner Steven Schwarz said. “There’s a lot that are trying to grow, and there’s not space available here. So we’re building extremely high quality buildings and smaller footprints.”
ViaWest is a Phoenix-based commercial real estate developer founded in 2003. According to its website, the firm has been involved in more than $1 billion in acquisitions and developments spread across 65 projects in the Western U.S.
Leaders posing for drone shots on the 20.77-acre parcel expressed optimism that the Pecos corridor would continue humming in spite of the threat of economic slowdown.
“There hasn’t been much of a change in tenant demand,” Schwarz said. “From a day-to-day in our business, that’s generally what we look at.”
Jackie Orcutt, senior vice president of CBRE, which is marketing the new development, said after the interest rate hikes earlier this year, “there were quite a few tenants and developers alike that held their breath – similar to what happened with COVID.”
“A lot of companies weren’t sure what the long-term future looks like,” Orcutt said, “and so in the short-term they just said, ‘let’s pump the breaks.’”
But by early July, Orcutt said, demand for industrial real estate was back to “full force.”
“We’ve got more activity today then we did a year ago,” she said.
Schwarz echoed that report, saying that the interest rate hikes created ripples in “valuations and capital markets,” but “that’s sort of settling out right now.”
Many leaders at the Mesa groundbreaking were confident that whatever comes, the East Valley is in a good position to keep steady – even if the newest hikes bring a new level of economic cooling.
Alex Boles, director of investments and development at ViaWest, said there’s less excess industrial real estate inventory in the Phoenix Metro area today than there was going into the last recession.
Orcutt noted in her remarks that currently 80% of new industrial space in the Valley is leased before completion.
“It’s been so difficult to get buildings out of the ground, that demand has kept up with [production],” Boles said, “and so we haven’t overbuilt like we have in cycles of the past.”
He attributed the slower pace of construction to unprecedented supply chain delays and overwhelmed municipal development offices over the last two-and-a-half years, which has slowed the pace of permitting.
“There’s some materials that you used to be able to get in 12 weeks that now take 50, 60, 70 weeks,” Boles said. “Having to buy materials today to have a year from now to start a project eight months from now – that’s different than it’s ever been before.”
The robust demand and low inventory makes the industrial real estate market “a lot healthier, even if we are going into a recession,” he said.
Boles and others are also excited about infrastructure projects in the pipeline that could help juice the East Valley’s commercial activity even during a recession.
Many officials at the groundbreaking said Union Pacific’s long-planned railroad spur to connect the Pecos industrial corridor with an existing rail line is coming.
Officials at Union Pacific Railroad did not respond to requests for comment on the status of the project earlier this month, but the railroad has purchased at least four properties in the past year, suggesting the company is moving forward.
Orcutt said the railway is actually planned to run through the northwest corner of the Advanced Industrial Center, though the site won’t have rail access.
Many existing and prospective industrial tenants in southeast Mesa are excited about this project, she said.
Boles said he is eager for the continued development of SkyBridge, an air cargo hub with a joint U.S.-Mexico Customs inspection facility at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
The project is designed to radically cut the time it takes to move goods between the U.S. and Mexico, making it “a premier destination for auto parts and food processing as well as an e-commerce business center,” the airport’s website states.
The customs facility has been operational since 2019, and it is planned to add logistics facilities in the coming years in several phases.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity that comes with that,” Boles said, “and a lot of the tentacles of that are going to reach out and touch industrial product all over Mesa in general.”
Schwarz summed up the current mood.
“If we’re in a recession, it’s so far pretty mild,” he said. “Our hope is that we can keep it that way and have a lot of noise but not a lot of impact."
