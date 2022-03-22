Blue skies and green grass set the perfect tone as Sloan Park’s gates opened to welcome fans back to Spring Training.
The only thing missing was the green ivy on the outfield wall but a cactus outside the stadium was fine with fans who shuffled their way through the gates on March 14 – four days before the first game – as the Seventh Inning Stretch blared on the speakers.
Officials had opened the stadium’s first base gate to give away free hot dogs and soda to fans after they took pictures on the concourse or in front of the replica of the Wrigley Field marquee sign with their own custom message.
The entire two-hour was to celebrate the start of an abbreviated Cactus League season after Major League Baseball owners reached a new labor agreement with the players’ association, ending a stalemate that has put a major dent in this year’s Cactus League season after two years of disruptions by COVID-19.
“All those sights and sounds that are typical in Arizona this time of year are really back and they’ve come back fast,” said Justin Piper, who has worked as the general manager of spring training operations for the Chicago Cubs for the past nine years.
He rejoiced that life at the park and the Riverview Complex has returned to normal – not only because the 2022 Spring Training Season was finally getting underway but also because pre-pandemic normality was returning.
“We’re really operating a lot like we did prior to the pandemic,” Piper said.
Games started March 17 with a seven-inning exhibition against crosstown rival Chicago White Sox and the Cubs will host only eight more games at the stadium through April 4.
Fans can also enjoy player workouts on non-game days and Minor League games every day March 18 at the Riverview Baseball Complex next door to the stadium.
But even before the first pitch was thrown, Piper was happy that “it’s quickly all coming back.”
“This quickly turned into a celebration by the fans and the many people that support the operation here, and that this operation supports in the community,” he said.
Steve Adams a.k.a. Big Ho, president of the Mesa Hohokams, said “it was a possibility” early on of the lockout happening but he's “ecstatic” for baseball’s return.
“We’re just glad that it’s back,” he said. “Ten games is better than no games.”
Spring Training represents a major source of the nonprofit’s revenue – which goes to helping local youth sports, among other community betterments.
Adams, along with his 165 members and more than 70 volunteers, helps fans with parking and navigating the lot during game days.
The Hohokams also run a 50/50 raffle during the games, from which they get half of the proceeds.
Adams said he can walk an average of 10 laps around the stadium trying to raise money for the organization.
He said it’s good to have the “excellent” weather and he enjoys having the smell of the grass again, which makes him optimistic for this shortened Spring Training Season.
“We’re pretty confident we can manage,” he said.
Fans clamored through the gates to take in the ballpark’s sights, sounds and smells.
It’s a place Don and Charlene Udoni of Illinois know all too well since they’ve been coming to Arizona for their beloved Cubs nearly every year since 2008.
The Udonis, who will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary this October, have been fans of the “North Siders” all their lives.
While the couple became “pretty disgusted” by the lockout, they said they’re “glad to be here.”
“We got to the point where we didn’t care if they were going to start or not,” Charlene said. “But happily, everything turned out and here we are.”
They made the trek from Midlothian, Illinois, about an hour drive from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.
Don said he fell in love with the game because his aunt and uncle took him to games when he was a kid.
Charlene attributes her love of baseball to her late brother-in-law Bob.
She recalled jumping on the L Train at age 12 with him and her sister from their South Side neighborhood.
“For a dollar, I had a full day,” she said.
Unfortunately, her childhood escapades all came to an end after a few day games. “My mother finally caught on to me,” she said.
Although Bob passed away in 2008, Charlene was expecting her sister to arrive for Spring Training on March 22.
Even baseball’s youngest fans came out to watch their favorite players and dream of a day they could step up to the plate.
Rich Labbate, owner of Rocco’s Sweet Shoppe in Gilbert, grew up in California a Dodgers fan until age 11, then quickly got into music.
He spent 20 years playing bass and got to meet musicians like Eddie Vetter.
Labbate has spent the last 11 years in Arizona, helping to care for Vetter’s late uncle, a big Cubs fan.
That reignited his love of the game, a new fandom for the Cubs and eventually a meet-and-greet with then-team president Theo Epstein.
Now he shares in that fandom with his wife Sandy and 7-year-old son Rocco, whom the bakery is named after.
He said the lockout bothered him and “it damages the game,” conceding maybe he felt that way because he had tickets for three Spring Training games that were canceled by the lockout.
“It feels petty for the people that love the sport,” he said. “It felt very intentional from the owners.”
But he still made it out to Sloan to play catch with his son and Rocco’s little league “brother” Brock.
“I’m glad it’s back for the kids,” he said.
